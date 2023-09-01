Travis Scott Utopia Circus Maximus Tour 2023: New dates, tickets, price, venues & more

Travis Scott is gearing up to hit the road again with his highly-anticipated Utopia Tour Presents Circus Maximus. This marks the rapper's first official tour since the tragic incident at Astroworld in 2021, and fans across the nation are eagerly awaiting his return to live performances.
The tour will hit major cities, including Orlando, Seattle, Dallas, and the iconic SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The anticipation for Scott's return to the stage is high, and ticket sales are expected to be in high demand.
Travis Scott's tour tickets will go on sale on Thursday, 31 August, at 10 am local time on his official website, with tickets ranging from $90 to $1,396.00.
For sold-out shows, fans can look to secondary ticketing platforms like Vivid Seats and StubHub, where purchase is guaranteed via their Fan Protect Program. However, the prices vary according to the show's demand and availability.
Travis Scott's Utopia Circus Maximus tour will begin in Charlotte and end in Toronto
Travis Scott will kick off the scheduled tour with his Charlotte concert, scheduled to take place on October 11, 2023. After performing across varied cities in the UK, the rapper will finally wrap up his tour in Canada with a concert in Toronto on December 29, 2023
Here are the dates and venues for Travis Scott's tour:
- October 11, 2023 – Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
- October 13, 2023 – Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
- October 14, 2023 – Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
- October 17, 2023 – Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
- October 18, 2023 – Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
- October 20, 2023 – Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
- October 22, 2023 – Denver, CO - Ball Arena
- October 25, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
- October 26, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
- October 29, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
- October 31, 2023 – Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
- November 1, 2023 – Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
- November 5, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium
- November 8, 2023 – Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
- November 10, 2023 – Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
- November 12, 2023 – Portland, OR - Moda Center
- November 13, 2023 – Portland, OR - Moda Center
- November 15, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
- November 18, 2023 – Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
- November 21, 2023 – Austin, TX - Moody Center
- November 22, 2023 – Austin, TX - Moody Center
- November 25, 2023 – Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
- November 27, 2023 – Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
- November 29, 2023 – Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
- December 1, 2023 – Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
- December 4, 2023 – Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
- December 6, 2023 – Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
- December 8, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
- December 10, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
- December 12, 2023 – Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
- December 15, 2023 – Chicago, IL - United Center
- December 18, 2023 – Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
- December 21, 2023 – New York City, NY - Madison Square Garden
- December 23, 2023 – Boston, MA - TD Garden
- December 26, 2023 – Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
- December 29, 2023 – Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Travis Scott's latest album Utopia debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 album charts
Travis Scott's latest album, Utopia, debuted at the number-one spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart, which tracks the most popular albums in the United States.
Notable artists featured on the album include 21 Savage, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Drake, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, SZA, The Weeknd, and Young Thug. All of these musicians have previously achieved top chart positions.
Utopia marks Travis Scott's third album to reach the coveted number-one spot on the Billboard chart. It's his first solo album since Astroworld in 2018, and he achieved another number-one album in 2020 with his group, Jackboys.
Travis Scott had been hinting at the release of Utopia for quite some time, even mentioning the album title on his social media accounts as far back as 2020.
The Billboard 200 chart ranks albums based on various factors, including album sales, individual track sales from the album, and the number of times the songs are streamed online. Each element is considered, and the final rankings are announced every Friday.