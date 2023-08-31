WATCH: Drake brings out Travis Scott in Vancouver to perform their new collaboration MELTDOWN for the first time

Drake and Travis Scott joined forces on August 29 in Vancouver, Canada, to deliver a groundbreaking live rendition of their newest collaboration, Meltdown. As part of his much-celebrated It's All a Blur tour, Drake took to the stage at the Rodgers Arena in Vancouver.

However, the tour's original plan, which included rapper 21 Savage alongside Drake, had to be adjusted due to immigration issues faced by 21 Savage that prevented him from performing in Canada.

Drake said to the Vancouver fans before surprising them with Travis Scott.

“I got some bad news: 21 Savage could not get into Canada and I apologise from the bottom of my heart, “But lucky for you, Vancouver, I have a brother who loves you almost as much as I do, and he flew all the way here for y’all tonight. And this will be the only time that anybody gets to see him on this tour, so y’all better make some motherf**kin’ noise.”

Expand Tweet

Later, Drake pleasantly surprised the energetic crowd by announcing a special guest appearance for the night. He revealed that none other than Travis Scott had traveled to Vancouver exclusively for this performance, making it a one-of-a-kind moment on the It's All a Blur tour.

They both joined on stage and delivered their past successful joint tracks, Meltdown from Travis Scott's new album UTOPIA and Sicko Mode, in a combined performance. Following this, Scott took the stage solo to present his song I Know?, 'Fe!n', and Goosebumps.

Drake has five Grammy awards and fifty-one nominations to his name

Drake is a Canadian rapper known for his emotional tunes, catchy rhythms, and impressive achievements. Before hitting the music scene, he starred in a TV show named Degrassi: The Next Generation.

In 2006, He ventured into music with his first mixtape, Room for Improvement, which gained attention from the industry. His popularity grew as he released more mixtapes like Comeback Season and So Far Gone.

In 2010, his official debut album, Thank Me Later, soared high with hits like Find Your Love and Over. His Grammy-winning track Hotline Bling from the album Take Care (2011) marked a milestone. With five Grammy wins and 51 nominations, his musical prowess is undeniable.

His music resonates due to its relatable lyrics, emotional depth, and irresistible beats. Notable albums include Nothing Was the Same, Views, and Scorpion. Beyond his solo work, he collaborates with fellow artists and owns the record label OVO Sound. Major brands like Nike and Apple Music also recognize his influence.

He is not just a music icon but also actively supports charities and meaningful causes, including education and social justice, to contribute to a better world.

While controversies have crossed his path, his devoted fan base remains unwavering. He continues to dominate the music scene, solidifying his position as one of the world's top rappers with his exceptional accomplishments and ongoing impact.