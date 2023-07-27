Why did Trent Woodley leave? Hands like Houses allegations controversy explored as lead singer leaves band

Trent Woodley, the lead singer of Hands like Houses, has left the band. Woodley, who was associated with Hands like Houses since it began in 2008, shared a post on Instagram where he talked about his departure. His Instagram post said:

“It breaks my heart to say it, but my time with Hands like Houses has come to an unexpected end.”

Trent Woodley further mentioned in his post,

“I’m still sorting through some very mixed emotions, but ultimately I’ve accepted that there’s a future for HLH that I’m not a part of, and wish the band success in however they choose to pursue it.”

Trent Woodley also talked about the creative differences between him and the other members, and further stated that it was the main reason why he left the band. He said that he always believed that those differences made them more deliberate, more patient, and more confident when things ultimately came together.

Notably, this has come at a time when Hands like Houses were already in the news because there were allegations of misconduct against an unnamed band member.

The uncertainty surrounding the band's future, coupled with the unresolved allegations, created an air of tension and concern among the fanbase.

Trent, in his Instagram post, wrote that he is not the subject of the unfounded allegations referred to in their statement made in July last year.

Trent Woodley also said that acknowledging this is only to prevent speculation, and is not intended to suggest or imply any misconduct by any member of HLH, past or present.

Meanwhile, Hands like Houses also released a statement about parting ways with Trent.

The post read:

“Band dynamics can be complex and ours has been no different but we can say that we tried everything to make it work. but could no longer found no common ground.”

They further wrote in their post that they are excited about writing music together in a positive and productive working space.

What was the Hands like Houses allegation controversy?

Last year, Hands like Houses landed in a controversy regarding the allegations agains an unnamed band member. It led to significant consequences, including the end of their relationship with their indie label.

At that time, the band released a statement and said:

“We would like to address yesterday’s statement by our former label UNFD acknowledging its role in recent events following unfounded allegations made online against one of our band members”

In the statement, it was further mentioned that Hands Like Houses stands firm in their unwavering dedication to fostering safe spaces within and around their music.

They mentioned they want to reiterate their strong stance against any form of harassment or abuse, leaving no room for tolerance.

Moving forward, the band remains committed to actively engaging and consulting with a diverse range of independent voices, individuals, and organizations.

This collaborative effort ensures that their commitment to a safe and respectful environment is evident in every aspect of their work and is consistently respected and upheld.