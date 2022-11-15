"They have brilliant plans from the very start": OMEGA X has applied for trademark rights for group and fandom names against SPIRE Entertainment

OMEGA X has filed trademarks for their group name and their fandom name to protect themselves from their management, SPIRE Entertainment.

On November 14, a South Korean publication, TopStarNews, reported that OMEGA X has applied for the trademark registration of their group's name, their fandom name FOR X, and the phrase PROTECT OMEGA X. This comes almost a year and a half after the group’s debut on June 30, 2021.

The trademark was filed on November 7, the same day CEO Kang, who had abused the members, resigned and stepped down from her position. Taedong also celebrates his birthday on the same day.

According to reports, OMEGA X filed for the trademark via their legal representatives, Law Firm S. This could indicate that the 12-member group is perhaps ready to leave their abusive management to start afresh.

andrea  @for_omegax

The trademark for omega x, protectomegax and for x were all applied by Law Firm S last 11/7



THEY HAVE BRILLIANT PLANS FROM THE VERY START! I'M SO PROUD OF OMEGA X



OMEGA X might sue SPIRE Entertainment for the harrasment and mistreatment

Jjkpoplover7 @jjkpoplover7 @for_omegax This is a strong and very talented group that respects each other and stand together as a group. They will go far because it shows us how grateful they are to be apart of this shitty industry because of how much passion they have for music and performance #PROTECTOMEGAX @for_omegax This is a strong and very talented group that respects each other and stand together as a group. They will go far because it shows us how grateful they are to be apart of this shitty industry because of how much passion they have for music and performance #PROTECTOMEGAX

The application for trademark rights was filed for both OMEGA X’s Korean and English group names, as well as their fandom name on November 7.

According to reports, the trademark registration was filed at the Korean Intellectual Property Office. Reports also indicate that the group's members have been planning to take their abusive agency to court for the harassment they were subjected to.

FOR X also figured that the move was done by Hwang Bo-ui, an agent from the Patent and Trademark Office.

YourName |ΩX💚|Maxident 💗 @sasu_05 and it'll explain their decision about creating a new Instagram account.

Love them and so proud of them 🤧

#PROTECTOMEGAX #OMEGA_X @hwicetag I hope this is realand it'll explain their decision about creating a new Instagram account.Love them and so proud of them 🤧 @hwicetag I hope this is real 🙏 and it'll explain their decision about creating a new Instagram account.Love them and so proud of them 🤧♥️#PROTECTOMEGAX #OMEGA_X

FOR X and K-pop fans are rallying behind OMEGA X’s members who will hold a press conference on November 16, at 2 pm KST along with their team of lawyers from S Law Firm.

It is believed that the members will detail the extent of the abuse they went through at SPIRE Entertainment, answer burning media questions, and discuss their future course of action in regards to their group activities and idol career.

It is also speculated that the members will address the trademark issue and how they plan to go about it.

𝔇ΞΔN⁶ⱽ⁶🪐DPR_REGIME👁 PROTECT OMEGA X 💚🌹 @PaintedlnShawol



their Artistry will ALWAYS have my love in any form @j6hyun i could care less if OX cannot keep "omega x" i have supported these boys as Yechan of Under19 series to deserved debut within 1THE9, Hangyeom of 7OC + his mixnine days, Jinwoo x Jehyun of 1Team, Jaeh-- a name is a name.their Artistry will ALWAYS have my love in any form @j6hyun i could care less if OX cannot keep "omega x" i have supported these boys as Yechan of Under19 series to deserved debut within 1THE9, Hangyeom of 7OC + his mixnine days, Jinwoo x Jehyun of 1Team, Jaeh-- a name is a name.their Artistry will ALWAYS have my love in any form💚🌹💙

Fans are applauding the group's brilliant move of planning things ahead of time to counter SPIRE Entertainment’s abusive methods.

This comes after a prolonged period of abuse they faced at the hands of their CEO, the constant shaming behind the scenes and demanding the members pay $300k in unpaid fees to the agency, and the media trial they had to face.

The trademark registration is not complete yet and will be completed after a thorough examination in court, but fans are certain that the group will win this legal battle against SPIRE Entertainment.

Their legal representatives explained:

“We are planning to explain the current situation of the group and the future direction they will take.”

Trigger Warning

OMEGA X’s legal representatives reveal the members faced s*xual harassment at the hands of their agency

In a shocking development, the group's legal team, S. Law Firm, revealed that in addition to verbal and physical abuse, members also faced s*xual harassment at the hands of their agency.

SBS News reported that the members were inappropriately touched and groped on two occasions, at a company-mandated drinking party and at the airport.

The claims are testified to by members who do not wish to be named. The unnamed members revealed that CEO Kang would hug the members in an intoxicated state at the airport. Members also revealed that CEO Kang would call and text them at odd hours and speak to them in a derogatory manner.

The members’ legal team revealed that the members have suffered a great deal of trauma and hurt over the months.

In fact, K-pop fans even found old Facebook posts wherein former CEO Kang made s*xually colored remarks on the group's maknae, Yechan.

At the time of writing, SPIRE Entertainment did not respond to any media allegations.

