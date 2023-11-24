Why is the U.S. seeking the extradition of El Nini? Biden thanks Mexican President for capturing Sinaloa Cartel's alleged security chief

American President Joe Biden thanked Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador on Thursday, November 23, 2023, for the capture of El Nini aka Nestor Isidro Perez Salas. Infamously known as El Nini, Salas was the alleged head of the Ninis, a security for the "Chapitos wing" of the Sinaloa Cartel comprised of ruthless gunmen. He was one of the most wanted criminals in both countries.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of torture and shooting. Discretion is advised.

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland stated that the US was seeking a "swift extradition" for the alleged Sicario from Mexico to face justice in the United States. The Ninis were alleged to be ruthless murderers who would allegedly torture their victims by shooting them, making them overdose on their own products, or feeding them to tigers.

Expand Tweet

Joe Biden states both the US and Mexico are safer with El Nini behind bars

President Joe Biden released a statement on November 23, 2023, detailing the successful apprehension of Nestor Isidro Perez Salas aka El Nini. Biden's statement noted that Perez Salas was the alleged head of security for the "Chapitos wing" of the Sinaloa Cartel. He was captured by the Mexican security forces on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

President Biden's statement also mentioned that Perez Salas was "one of Mexico’s and the United States’ most wanted criminals" for around three years. He was indicted by the US for his role in "perpetrating violence and illicit fentanyl trafficking" to the US.

"Both our countries are safer with him behind bars and facing justice for his crimes," the statement continued.

A captured El Nini (Image via X/@aic_07)

Joe Biden also extended his gratitude to the Mexican authorities for the capture of the high-profile criminal. In his statement, he thanked the Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador as well as the Mexican Army and special forces. He thanked the latter two for "effectively capturing El Nini."

"I want to express our appreciation for the brave men and women of Mexican security forces who undertook this successful operation to apprehend him," Biden said.

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland also released a statement confirming El Nini's arrest. The United States Justice Department alleged that Perez Salas led the security operations responsible for the murders and torture of anyone who opposed the Chapitos, including rivals, and witnesses.

The Attorney General revealed that he had spoken to the Mexican Attorney General Gertz shortly after Perez Salas' arrest. He added that he thanked the Mexican General Gertz for the "extraordinary efforts of the Mexican authorities".

"We are now seeking El Nini’s swift extradition from Mexico to face justice here in the United States," Merrick Garland said.

In April 2023, the United States Drug Enforcement Administration placed a reward of $3 million for any information leading to the arrest and indictment of Perez Salas. He headed the Chapitos' security team known as the Ninis. An April indictment described the Ninis as:

"A particularly violent group of security personnel for the Chapitos,"

The DEA's reward for El Nini (Image via US Department of State)

The Chapitos wing of the Sinaloa cartel was operated by the sons of drug mogul Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán. The wing was notorious for being a primary importer of fentanyl to the United States. El Nini was wanted in the United States for the conspiracy to import and distribute fentanyl.

The Ninis are alleged to be combat and weapon-trained murderers. According to the indictment, there were a variety of torture methods that the Ninis would inflict on anyone who stood in their way.

"While many of these victims were shot, others were fed, dead or alive, to tigers," the indictment read.

In 2002, the Ninis allegedly injected low-potency fentanyl into the body of a woman they were supposed to shoot until she eventually overdosed. In 2017 the Ninis tortured a Mexican federal agent by thrusting a corkscrew into his muscles and then placing chillies on the resultant wounds.

The arrest of Perez Salas follows the January arrest of Ovidio Guzman Lopez, the son of El Chapo and former Chapito for weapons and drug trafficking charges.