Why is UK designating Hizb ut-Tahrir as a terror group? Origin of the organization and why it wasn't banned earlier explained

The UK government has announced its intention to designate Hizb ut-Tahrir, an international Islamist political group, as a terrorist organization. The decision is based on the group's alleged endorsement of the October 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel. UK Parliament will discuss a proposal this week to criminalize joining the group under terrorism laws.

Upon approval, the ban will take effect on Friday 19, 2024, placing Hizb ut-Tahrir alongside groups like al-Qaida and Islamic State. Home Secretary James Cleverly has labeled the organization as "antisemitic" and said it "actively promotes and encourages terrorism".

“Hizb ut-Tahrir is an anti-Semitic organisation that promotes and encourages terrorism, including praising and celebrating the appalling October 7 attacks."

According to Al Jazeera, as per information available on the government's website, the Home Secretary, James Cleverly, has the authority to designate a group as a "terrorist" organization under British law if there is a belief that the organization is involved in terrorism and if such labeling is deemed proportional.

The Rise of Hizb ut-Tahrir

Termed as "party of liberation," Hizb ut-Tahrir (HT) emerged in 1953 in Jordan. It was founded by Taqiuddin al-Nabhani, an Islamist intellectual and Palestinian graduate of an Egyptian university.

Nabhani wanted Arab unification based on Islam, countering the prevailing secular pan-Arabism of the time. Hizb ut-Tahrir's initial strategy aimed at gaining power through the infiltration of military forces, leading to unsuccessful coup attempts in Jordan, Iraq, and Syria during the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Hizb ut-Tahrir's primary goal is to re-establish the Islamic caliphate, to get back to the historical caliphate that briefly thrived after the death of the Prophet Muhammad in 632 AD.

Despite officially disavowing violence, HT adheres to a totalitarian ideology seeking the global imposition of sharia law and the destruction of Israel. This rigid interpretation of Islam leads HT to view universal human rights as incompatible with the faith, considering them Western constructs.

HT's presence in the United Kingdom dates back to 1986, initially focusing on Muslims temporarily residing in the country. They started to recruit second-generation British Muslims on college campuses. When the National Union of Students (NUS) opposed them, HT adapted its approach by creating front groups centered around specific issues.

Prominent figures associated with the group include Omar Bakri Muhammad, who founded the UK branch and led until 1996, and Abdul Wahid, a doctor who served as the chair of its British branch.

Despite of political controversies in the UK, Hizb ut-Tahrir was not banned. The idea of banning the group was considered by various governments, including Tony Blair's administration after the 7/7 bombings in 2005. However, concerns about potential recruitment backlash led to the abandonment of the plan. Successive home secretaries, including Theresa May, also contemplated a ban but refrained based on legal advice.

Present Day: The Way Forward

The trigger for the recent ban on HT in the UK was an increased focus on the group's activities amid street protests sparked by the Israel-Gaza conflict. The reason for banning the group is that they praised the attacks by Hamas in October, which killed 1,200 people.

The Metropolitan police commissioner suggested that hate crime laws might need to be changed after concerns about how the police handled a pro-Palestinian protest.

The group, Hizb ut-Tahrir (HT), was also seen chanting "jihad" at another rally, but the police took no further action. Cleverly, who announced the ban, said that HT's praise for the attacks and calling Hamas heroes on their website promotes terrorism.

HT denies being antisemitic, stating they do not support Hamas but support the people of Palestine.

According to Al Jazeera, The Labour Party Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has approved the decision to ban them and said,

“It is right that the government has looked urgently at the evidence and intelligence information available to them about the threat posed by Hizb ut-Tahrir, and we welcome and support the decision to proscribe them.”

She also added:

“Those who incite violence and promote or glorify terrorism have no place on Britain’s streets and must face the full force of the law.”

HT has been banned in many countries, such as Germany, Egypt, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and various Central Asian and Arab nations. In May 2021, Austria also prohibited the group symbols.