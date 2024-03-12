Why is We Bridge Music Festival 2024 announcing cancellation? Refunds and all you need to know as organizers issue statement 

We Bridge Music Festival was scheduled to be held from April 26, 2024, to April 28, 2024, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 2024 event would mark the festival's second edition after a fairly successful first installment in 2023.

However, the festival has now been canceled due to production challenges, according to the announcement posted by the organizers on their official Instagram page on March 11, 2024:

"Due to unforeseen production challenges, we have made the difficult decision to not return this April 2024 for WE BRIDGE. Our team is dedicated to providing a high standard for all the wonderful fans who travel far and wide to see their favorite artists in person," they wrote.

More details on We Bridge Music Festival 2024 and its cancellation

As mentioned above, the festival has been canceled due to production challenges. The organizers of We Bridge Music Festival have not provided further details on the nature of these challenges but promised a full refund for individuals who had already purchased tickets for the event. They stated that patrons would receive a mail with all the information they needed to get a refund.

"If you’ve bought tickets, please look out for an email coming shortly with more information regarding a full refund. We are looking forward to coming back next year to see all of you and thank you for your continued support," the notice read.

We Bridge Festival 2024 was scheduled to feature a number of prominent musical acts such as the DEAN, CRAVITY, KISS OF LIFE, Team Bebe, Dynamicduo, Jessi, Hwasa, and more.

The event was scheduled to take place at the Mandalay Bay Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The center, owned and operated by MGM, previously hosted concerts by artists such as Michael Jackson, Luis Miguel, and Fortunate Youth, among others.

We Bridge Music Festival was founded by Alex Kang, CEO of Infinite Prospectus Entertainment and the first edition featured performances by artists such as ONEUS, Monsta X, ENHYPEN, Dreamcatcher, and Jessi, among others.

As per Yahoo, in a press release, Kang elaborated on the 2023 edition of the festival, stating:

"In times of doubt, we need to see the light, and this weekend was just that. We are honored to have celebrated Asian talent and culture across three days here in Las Vegas."

The founder continued:

"We started with a deeply moving tribute to Moon Bin of ASTRO and we focused on what our community has always bridged on, unity and respect. It was clear that everyone had the time of their lives, and we can't wait to see you all next year."

The first edition of the We Bridge Music Festival was a major success, as 15,000 people were part of the unique experience. Apart from music, the event also offered exclusive merchandise, red carpets, food, interviews, and more.