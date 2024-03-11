Vivid LIVE at Sydney Opera House 2024: Lineup, tickets, dates, & all you need to know

Vivid LIVE at Sydney Opera House 2024 is scheduled to be held from May 24, 2024, to June 15, 2024, at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia. The 2024 edition will be the festival's 12th edition, having been first held in 2009 and annually ever since till 2020.

Vivid LIVE at Sydney Opera House 2024 will feature performances by artists such as Fever Ray, Arca, AIR, Snoh Aalegra, and more. The upcoming festival was announced via a post on the official Instagram page of the Sydney Opera House on March 10, 2024.

The presale for the event will be available from March 13, 2024, at 10:00 am AEDT and can be accessed by registering for the official newsletter of Sydney Opera House before March 12, 2024, at 23:59 pm.

General tickets will be available after the presale is over, with tickets priced at an average of $129, depending upon the individual performance and ticket type choice. All patrons are advised to register as an insider member for better accessibility of tickets. Tickets, presales, and insider membership registration all be accessed via the official website of the Opera House.

Vivid LIVE at Sydney Opera House 2024 lineup

Vivid LIVE at Sydney Opera House is returning this year with a stellar lineup, including top artists AIR, Fever Ray, Arca, and Snoh Aelegra. AIR will perform at the venue as part of their world tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut album Moon Safari.

Fever Ray has a series of solo shows before their appearance at the upcoming festival, while Arca is also scheduled to perform at Primavera Sound 2024 concurrently with their appearance at Vivid LIVE at the Sydney Opera House.

The full lineup for Vivid LIVE at Sydney Opera House 2024 is given below:

Arca (AUS debut + exclusive)

AIR

Underworld

Fever Ray

Devonté Hynes: Selected Classical Works with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra

Snoh Aalegra

Sky Ferreira

Thelma Plum

3NDLES5 Presents: Yung Lean

jonatan leandoer96 x Frederik Valentin, Ecco2K, oqbqbo & Scandinavian Star

Aya Gloomy

Spunk Records 25 Finale feat. Explosions In The Sky, Aldous Harding & The Middle East

Tinariwen

BARKAA

Jlin

Kaiit

South Summit

Astral People present Spice Trail feat. Sid Sriram, Priya Ragu, Raf-Saperra with Munasib & Rakish

Elefant Traks 25th Anniversary – The Finale feat. Hermitude, The Herd, OKENYO, Horrorshow, ANESU, The Last Kinection, Urthboy & more

Jonti presents The Moonblades

Tia Gostelow

Vv Pete

Bumpy

Xmunashe

Maple Glider

Tasman Keith

Flewnt & Inkabee

Cult Shφtta

Zion Garcia

Studio Parties: Mad Racket presents: Fred P

Astral People present Mala (DMZ / Digital Mystikz)

Barney Kato presents Alien feat. Radioactive Man (UK), Mark N, au4r33y & Magda Bytnerowicz

House of Mince presents Club Mince feat. Hyperaktivist (Mala Junta / MESS) & more

House of Mince presents Pavolvabar feat. The Illustrious Blacks & more

dstreet feat. Mad Miran, Piezo, Kate Miller b2b Emelyne

Vivid Live at Sydney Opera House began the Brian Eno project Lighting of the Sails, wherein art was projected onto the screen, which led to what is now a major contemporary music festival.

Since its inaugural edition, the festival has seen performances by major artists in both the mainstream as well as experimental genres of work, with names like Ladytron, Seun Kuti, and Egypt 80, as well as The Cure, Florence Welch, and Kraftwerk, among others. The festival has also won the Best Contemporary Music Festival award at the 2015 Helpmann Award.