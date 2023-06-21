Why did Wesley Snipes go to jail? Internet comes out in support of Blade star as Hunter Biden's plea deal draws comparisons

American attorney Hunter Biden's tax fraud case has been compared to Wesley Snipes after he agreed to plead guilty to three federal charges but will most likely avoid jail time. On June 20, the 53-year-old personality's lawyer Chris Clark said that the five-year investigation into Hunter Biden's case has been resolved as per his understanding after charges were announced against him by David Weiss from the office of Delaware US Attorney.

However, the office added that the investigation is "ongoing," without revealing any other details related to the case.

Amanda Larreni @AmandaLarreni Follow Me & Retweet!!! Hunter Biden takes after his father Joe Biden, two career criminals! If you agree drop aFollow Me & Retweet!!! Hunter Biden takes after his father Joe Biden, two career criminals! If you agree drop a ♥️ Follow Me & Retweet!!! https://t.co/plTAZ1ZOSE

Aside from the misdemeanor charges for tax fraud and possession of a gun while abusing drugs, Weiss' office did not charge Hunter with anything, even though there is strong evidence of money laundering or serving as an unregistered lobbyist.

However, as soon as the news of Hunter Biden most likely scheduled to avoid jail time went viral, netizens were quick to drag Wesley Snipes into the conversation who faced somewhat similar charges and served prison time.

Wesley Snipes failed to report millions of dollars worth of tax returns

In 2008, Wesley Snipes was found guilty of wilfully neglecting to file prior tax returns from 1999 to 2001 totaling millions of dollars, and he was given a three-year jail term and a $5 million fine. For each offense, he was sentenced to 12 months. The actor paid $5 toward his $41 million tax debt during the sentence, according to the prosecution.

At the time, the US authorities claimed that Wesley Snipes tried to use a tax protester concept known as the "861 argument" to get false tax refunds. Snipes was charged with submitting a fake amended return, which included a fictitious tax refund claim for the years 1996 and 1997 totaling over $4 million and over $7.3 million, respectively.

Snipes said at the time that the IRS was a fake government organization, citing an obscure part of the tax laws that states that foreign sources of income for Americans are taxable. He also stated that he was a non-resident immigrant, but he was actually born in the United States in 1962.

After his appeal was rejected in 2010, Snipes started serving his term in a federal prison that December. In April 2013, he was released.

Twitter compared Hunter Biden's case to Wesley Snipes tax fraud punishment

Tony Lane 🇺🇸 @TonyLaneNV twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Hunter Biden is a prime example of what black Americans refer to when they talk about white privilege. Hunter Biden is a prime example of what black Americans refer to when they talk about white privilege.🇺🇸 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/5irhkelixj

After the news of Hunter Biden most likely avoiding his jail term for tax fraud went viral, Twitterati was furious. Several users slammed Joe Biden's administration, with some commenting that the country has "two-tiered justice system." Others pointed out that Wesley committed the same crimes as Biden but had to serve three years of jail time.

Some users also pointed out how the IRS, FBI, and the Justice Department treat people differently if they are a "black man for the same charges."

Vernon Jones @VernonForGA To @wesleysnipes , see how the @FBI @IRSnews and the @TheJusticeDept will treat you if you are a liberal white democrat vs a Black man for the same charges? They gave corrupt crack head Hunter probation and you prison for the same damn thing. They are also treating… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… To @wesleysnipes, see how the @FBI, @IRSnews and the @TheJusticeDept will treat you if you are a liberal white democrat vs a Black man for the same charges? They gave corrupt crack head Hunter probation and you prison for the same damn thing. They are also treating… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/P0YeJxPaD2

DEL @delinthecity_ BREAKING: Hunter Biden, son of Joe Biden, is set to plead guilty to three federal charges. Shockingly, despite his guilty plea, it seems highly probable that Hunter Biden will escape imprisonment. In stark contrast, Wesley Snipes was incarcerated for 2.5 years due to tax… BREAKING: Hunter Biden, son of Joe Biden, is set to plead guilty to three federal charges. Shockingly, despite his guilty plea, it seems highly probable that Hunter Biden will escape imprisonment. In stark contrast, Wesley Snipes was incarcerated for 2.5 years due to tax… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🚨➡️BREAKING: Hunter Biden, son of Joe Biden, is set to plead guilty to three federal charges. Shockingly, despite his guilty plea, it seems highly probable that Hunter Biden will escape imprisonment. In stark contrast, Wesley Snipes was incarcerated for 2.5 years due to tax… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/BC16Tzd2di

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Hunter Biden not serving jail time for tax fraud. (Photo via @disclosetv/Twitter)

Naya FNP @nayauzzz Wesley Snipes went to jail for years because of a tax invasion. But Hunter Biden is about to walk free. I am so livid with what is happening to our country. All elected GOP should be angry and ready to do the work we sent them to do. Wesley Snipes went to jail for years because of a tax invasion. But Hunter Biden is about to walk free. I am so livid with what is happening to our country. All elected GOP should be angry and ready to do the work we sent them to do.

Vince Langman @LangmanVince Wesley Snipes was sentenced to 3 years in prison for doing the exact same thing as hunter Biden

We are truly living in a two tiered justice system Wesley Snipes was sentenced to 3 years in prison for doing the exact same thing as hunter Biden We are truly living in a two tiered justice system https://t.co/RAY07M6x6W

Byron Donalds @ByronDonalds



Three questions:

1. When does evading millions in federal income taxes get a slap on the wrist? (Ask Wesley Snipes)



2. Did… Like I said, when Democrats are investigated everything is slow walked and it ends with a slap on the wrist. Don’t believe me? Just look at Hunter Biden.Three questions:1. When does evading millions in federal income taxes get a slap on the wrist? (Ask Wesley Snipes)2. Did… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Like I said, when Democrats are investigated everything is slow walked and it ends with a slap on the wrist. Don’t believe me? Just look at Hunter Biden. Three questions:1. When does evading millions in federal income taxes get a slap on the wrist? (Ask Wesley Snipes)2. Did… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 @Chicago1Ray Wesley Snipes got (2.5) years in prison for the exact same crime Hunter Biden was just found innocent of, I'd say Wesley Snipes has grounds for a civil lawsuit on Bidens (DOJ) Wesley Snipes got (2.5) years in prison for the exact same crime Hunter Biden was just found innocent of, I'd say Wesley Snipes has grounds for a civil lawsuit on Bidens (DOJ) ✔️ https://t.co/Qli6QoMFxy

Don Salmon @dijoni The US justice system did not give a damn that Lauryn Hill was a mother with five kids. They sent her to prison for tax evasion.. what Hunter Biden gets white privilege. They send Wesley Snipes to prison because his accountant made a mistake .white privilege. The US justice system did not give a damn that Lauryn Hill was a mother with five kids. They sent her to prison for tax evasion.. what Hunter Biden gets white privilege. They send Wesley Snipes to prison because his accountant made a mistake .white privilege. https://t.co/0QB85K7mCW

Yoshi The Patriot @yoshithepatriot



- Wesley Snipes, 3 years



- Lauryn Hill, 3 months



- Richard Pryor, 10 days



- Pete Rose, 5 months



- Chuck Berry, 4 months



Meanwhile Hunter Biden serves 0. Time served in jail for tax evasion:- Wesley Snipes, 3 years- Lauryn Hill, 3 months- Richard Pryor, 10 days- Pete Rose, 5 months- Chuck Berry, 4 monthsMeanwhile Hunter Biden serves 0. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Time served in jail for tax evasion:- Wesley Snipes, 3 years- Lauryn Hill, 3 months - Richard Pryor, 10 days- Pete Rose, 5 months - Chuck Berry, 4 months Meanwhile Hunter Biden serves 0. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Brandon Bradford @BrandonLBradfor Wesley Snipes didn't take a plea deal, thought he didn't need to, and ended up in jail. There's a clear difference between him and Hunter Biden, not that conservatives actually care about the facts Wesley Snipes didn't take a plea deal, thought he didn't need to, and ended up in jail. There's a clear difference between him and Hunter Biden, not that conservatives actually care about the facts

Born on July 31, 1962, Wesley Snipes is a native of Orlando, Florida. He is best known for appearing in several films like Major League, Jungle Fever, Passenger 57, Demolition Man, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar, New Jack City, Rising Sun, etc.

As of writing, Snipes has not commented on Hunter Biden's jail time being cut for his tax fraud.

