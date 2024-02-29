Why will The Good Doctor season 7 air Tuesday nights on ABC now? Explained

ABC's medical drama, The Good Doctor season 7 is set to be the farewell season with a notable adjustment to its airing schedule. Traditionally slated for Monday nights following The Bachelor/The Bachelorette, the show will now air on Tuesday nights.

The alteration has piqued fans' curiosity regarding its rationale. Co-showrunner Liz Friedman offered insight into ABC's strategic decision, emphasizing its alignment with the network's plan to spotlight their top procedural series.

The shift to Tuesday nights isn't driven by the creative team but rather by network strategy. According to Friedman, ABC's objective is to establish a three-hour block featuring their most successful procedural dramas, with The Good Doctor anchoring the lineup at 10 p.m. Eastern Time/Pacific Time.

ABC's decision to shift The Good Doctor season 7

Explaining the shift in the airing schedule for The Good Doctor season 7, co-showrunner Liz Friedman told TV Insider:

“That was about ABC having fewer dramas and really deciding to do a three-hour block of, I think, their most successful procedurals. I think it’ll be really nice. I think The Rookie‘s obviously a great, great show with great characters. I love Will Trent, and hopefully it’s just going to be a really good night of viewing for the audience. Little crime, little law and order, and a little medicine. It’s all the classics really."

The shift to Tuesday nights aligns The Good Doctor with other procedural dramas on ABC, creating a cohesive lineup. With Will Trent and The Rookie leading up to The Good Doctor at 10 p.m. Eastern Time/Pacific Time, ABC aims to provide viewers with a night filled with crime, law and order, and medical challenges.

The Good Doctor’s final season

Interestingly, The Good Doctor season 7 will be the last installment of the series. While the creative team and cast expressed their willingness to continue telling Dr. Shaun Murphy's story, the decision to conclude the series was entirely ABC's.

Friedman had earlier stated to TV Insider:

“Why end it now? Well, ABC told us it was time to end it. We are very grateful that they told us that in a timely manner, which allows us to decide the terms that we’re going to end it on to craft a great ending and a great culmination of Shaun Murphy’s story, but that’s how that came about.”

She continued:

“I feel like I could tell stories about Shaun forever. Certainly, as long as the amazing Freddie Highmore was interested in playing him, I was happy to write for him.”

The Good Doctor season 7 is set to premiere on Tuesday, Feb. 20, and will conclude on April 23. As the show approaches its final season, viewers eagerly anticipate delving into Shaun Murphy's journey into fatherhood following the arrival of his son, Steve Aaron Murphy.

What can fans expect?

In The Good Doctor season 7, fans can anticipate delving into Shaun and Lea's journey as they navigate the delicate balance between Shaun's professional responsibilities and his newfound role as a parent.

With Shaun's character evolving, the upcoming episodes are poised to explore the repercussions of Dr. Perez's departure and Dr. Andrews (Hill Harper) relinquishing his leadership position, molding the dynamics within the hospital setting.

The Good Doctor season 7 will air on Tuesdays on ABC and will be available to stream on Hulu.