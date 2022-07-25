Why Yuri Guaii only got booked for Halloween gigs? Cause explored ahead of Drag Race Down Under 2 premiere

Season 2 of Drag Race Down Under is all set to premiere on July 30th. The famed reality TV competition series will feature 10 stunning queens vying for the title. One among them is Yuri Guaii. The 25-year-old began drag at the age of 18.

The 10 fierce queens who will be featured this season were picked by Mama Ru herself. Hailing from Australia and New Zealand, these contestants aim to create a name for themselves in the industry. They will face various challenges, and only one will emerge as the winner.

This season, RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Rhys Nicholson will be serving as the judges, alongside guest judges who haven't yet been revealed. While there are only a few days left for the series to premiere, here's all you need to know about Yuri Guaii, who is a contestant on Season 2 of Drag Race Down Under.

Yuri Guaii from Drag Race Down Under is known for her spooky aesthetic

The now 25-year-old drag queen began her drag era when she was just 18-years-old. The contestant's drag career, which she has been in for eight years, hasn't always been all easy; she worked on her makeup and sewing skills while confined to her bedroom for six months, according to Variety.

Being a drag queen in Auckland, New Zealand, wasn't easy because the scene was difficult to break into. According to the publication, Yuri was only able to book Halloween gigs because of her spooky aesthetic which she was well-known for

The Drag Race Down Under contestant had to work hard to get rid of the "spooky girl" stereotype. Fortunately, she was eventually successful. Yuri is now doing her best to live up to her reputation as one of Auckland's most talented drag make-up artists.

Now that she finally has a chance to appear on Drag Race Down Under, Yuri's aim is to show the world what she is made of. Yuri's secret weapon is her sewing skills, since she studied fashion design. She is also known for creating all of her stunning drag looks.

According to Now to Love, Yuri shared that her cosmetic and sewing skills will grant her an edge in the competition. She added that she was confident that one among the Kiwi queens will win the title this season.

The Drag Race Down Under contestant told the publication,

"We're down-to-earth, self-deprecating and never take ourselves too seriously."

Yuri claims she's here to show herself and the world that she can do this

In a sneak peek shared by the drag queen on her Instagram profile, she opened up about how she had been ridiculed. Yuri claimed that now that she was on Drag Race Down Under, she would prove to everyone, including herself, that she was capable of doing so.

Opening up about her drag personality, she shared:

"Yuri is filthy, glamorous and just plain trash."

Sharing about the time she spent in her bedroom honing her skills, Guaii shared that she used to steal her sister's makeup. She added that she would take a photo of herself at the club and request the other queens to help her. Eventually, she was able to perfect her skills.

Drag Race Down Under Season 2 is all set to premiere on WOW Presents Plus, Stan (Australia) and TVNZ (New Zealand). Readers can check your local listings for more information.

