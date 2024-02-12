Wicked: Full list of cast in the movie

Wicked movie's highly anticipated Part 1 trailer has finally graced audiences, strategically positioned during the pinnacle of Super Bowl 2024. Leading the charge for the movie are Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, who bring to life the beloved characters of Glinda and Elphaba, embodying the blonde-haired enchantress and the green-skinned protagonist with grace and talent.

This cinematic extravaganza promises to capture viewers with its enchanting portrayal of the iconic tale. As the excitement builds, the official release dates for the films have been unveiled, with the first installment slated to hit theaters on November 27, 2024, coinciding perfectly with the Thanksgiving holiday.

The entire cast of Wicked Unveiled:

As anticipated, director Jon M. Chu, widely known for In the Heights and Crazy Rich Asians has gathered an impressively diverse and talented ensemble for the upcoming pair of Wicked movies. Featuring a mix of Broadway stars, popular actors from Bridgerton, comedy legends, and renowned pop singers, this cast delivers all the excitement.

Joining Grande and Erivo are a talented ensemble cast, including newcomer Marissa Bode, making her debut as Nessarose, and Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang and Lockwood & Co. actor Bronwyn James, portraying Elphaba and Glinda's classmates Pfannee and ShenShen, respectively.

The cast further boasts renowned talents such as Keala Settle, Colin Michael Carmichael, and Aaron Teoh, each adding depth and dimension to the vibrant world of Oz. As anticipation mounts and the countdown begins, audiences eagerly await the magical journey that awaits them in the world of Wicked.

Let's delve into the main characters of the movie Wicked:

Elphaba: Played by Cynthia Erivo; she is the main character, known as the Wicked Witch of the West. People think she's bad, but she's actually just misunderstood and has powerful magic.

Glinda: Played by Ariana Grande; at first, she seems like a typical popular girl, but she becomes friends with Elphaba and is actually really kind. She's also called the Good Witch of the South.

Fiyero: Played by Jonathan Bailey; he's a prince who starts off as a bit selfish and carefree. He ends up falling in love with both Elphaba and Glinda and changes a lot as he grows up.

The Wizard: Played by Jeff Goldblum; he's the leader of Oz, and at first, he seems nice, but later on, we find out he's not so good. He's actually sneaky and wants more power.

Madame Morrible: Played by Michelle Yeoh; she's the head of the school where Elphaba and Glinda go. She's important to making things happen and influencing what the characters do.

The casting announcements for these upcoming films have generated immense excitement among fans and industry insiders alike. With director Jon M. Chu at the helm and a stellar ensemble cast anticipation for these films is at an all-time high.

As production gears up and the journey to bring this beloved musical to the big screen continues, audiences around the world eagerly await the magic and spectacle that Wicked promises to deliver. Stay tuned for further updates as this enchanting story unfolds on screen.

