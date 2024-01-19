Will there be Boy Swallows Universe Season 2? Renewal possibilities explored

Boy Swallows Universe, which released on January 11, 2024, has received rave reviews and left fans eager to know if Boy Swallows Universe season 2 is in the works. However, Netflix is yet to confirm if they will renew the coming-of-age series for another installment.

Based on Trent Dalton’s semi-autobiographical novel of the same name, the show centers on a teenager who enters Brisbane’s underworld to rescue his mother after she's arrested for possession of drugs.

The show comes from writer John Collee, best known for his work on the animated film Happy Feet and the war drama Master and Commander. He's also an executive producer on Boy Meets Universe with Trent Dalton, Andrew Mason, Troy Lum, Sophie Gardiner, Toby Bentley, Kerry Kohansky Roberts, Joel Edgerton and Bharat Nalluri.

Will Boy Swallows Universe season 2 happen? Possibilities explored

Boy Swallows Universe, which premiered on January 11, has emerged as one the most talked about shows recently with its realistic narrative and effective performances. However, there’s no word or confirmation about Boy Swallows Universe season 2.

Season one ended with a memorable final episode, which featured several twists and turns. Eli and Caitlyn, a seasoned reporter, entered Tytus' property to find out more about his misdeeds.

However, they suffered a setback when Ivan got wind of their plan, focing them to run for their lives. Additionally, Eli learned that the drug dealer's thugs had murdered Lyle, his stepfather.

Meanwhile, Gus fainted after a vision about Eli. In his unconscious state, he answered the red phone and asked the caller to explain the vision but received no answer. The focus then returned to Eli and Caitlyn as they arrived at a public function to expose Tytus.

However, Ivan intervened again and stabbed Eli. Gus soon reached the venue and killed Ivan to save Eli. In the final scene, Eli enjoys dinner with Catliyn and his family. The fact that the tale got proper closure indicates that there’s little room for Boy Swallows Universe season 2.

Netflix marketed the show as a miniseries. The streaming platform previously did not renew limited series like The Stranger and Stay Close for a second installment. Given the trend, Boy Swallows Universe season 2 is unlikely to materialize.

However, there’s scope for spinoffs about Ivan’s rise and Slim’s time in jail. Additionally, the makers may also try to take the franchise forward with a fresh story and a new cast in Boy Swallows Universe season 2

Meet the cast of Boy Meets Universe

Boy Swallows Universe is headlined by Felix Cameron as Eli, and Lee Tiger Hailey as Gus, his protective elder brother. T

hey are joined by Simon Baker as Robert, their father, and Phoebe Tonkin as Frances, their mother. Baker is best known for his work on The Mentalist. He has also appeared on shows like Guardian, Smith and The Roar.

Meanwhile, Tonkin rose to fame with her portrayal of Cleo on H20: Just Add Water. Her TV credits also include The Vampire Dairies and its spinoff The Originals.

The cast also includes:

Travis Flimmel as Lyle

Bryan Brown as Slim

Sophie Wilde as Caitlyn

Adam Briggs as Alex

Christopher James Baker as Ivan

Anthony LaPaglia as Tytus

All seven episodes of Boy Swallows Universe were released on Netflix on January 11, 2024.