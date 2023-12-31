Will Cars 4 ever happen? Everything we know so far

Despite the immense popularity and consistent demand, the prospect of Cars 4 remains shrouded in uncertainty. The Cars franchise, a colossal success for Pixar, has left fans eagerly anticipating a fourth installment.

The series, accompanied by spin-offs and merchandise, has surpassed $1 billion in global revenue. However, the absence of significant details regarding the next installment has left many curious for information.

While there is no official confirmation yet, in this article, we delve into the latest updates, the cast's stance, potential story details and the influence of recent Pixar releases on the fate of Cars 4.

The latest Cars 4 news

The Cars franchise, marked by the adventures of Lightning McQueen, voiced by Owen Wilson, has been a Pixar triumph. Despite fans' anticipation, news about Cars 4 has been notably scarce.

Even after the release of Cars on the Road on Disney+ in 2022, which many believed might pave the way for an announcement, Disney has maintained silence regarding the fourth installment.

The studio has announced several sequels for 2023, yet Cars 4 notably remains absent from the lineup.

Pixar's recent stance on sequels, exemplified by the struggles of Lightyear, raises questions about the future.

While Lightyear faced challenges despite its association with Toy Story, upcoming sequels like Toy Story 5 and Inside Out 2 signal a potential shift in strategy. The success of these releases could influence Pixar's decision regarding the green light for Cars 4.

Cars 4 Cast: Who might return?

It's plausible to make predictions about the returning cast based on previous films. Owen Wilson, the voice behind Lightning McQueen, expressed willingness to return in 2017.

Larry the Cable Guy, portraying Mater, also hinted at a potential return. The cast might also include Cristela Alonzo as Cruz Ramirez, especially considering her significant role in Cars 3.

However, beyond Lightning McQueen and Larry the Cable Guy, the return of other characters remains uncertain.

The third film positioned Cruz as Lightning McQueen's successor, hinting at a mentor-mentee dynamic. Producers Kevin Reher and Andrea Warren expressed openness to Cruz's involvement, especially if she continued to resonate with audiences. However, with no official details, the storyline remains speculative.

The Cars franchise, an animated film series, unfolds in a world inhabited by anthropomorphic vehicles conceived by John Lasseter, Joe Ranft and Jorgen Klubien.

It commenced with the inaugural film, Cars, in 2006, a Pixar production released by Walt Disney Pictures. Subsequently, Cars 2 hit screens in 2011, followed by Cars 3 in 2017, the latter directed by Brian Fee.

DisneyToon Studios, now discontinued, contributed two spin-off films: Planes (2013) and Planes: Fire & Rescue (2014).

John Lasseter, Pixar's then-chief creative officer, directed the initial two Cars films, while Brian Fee, a storyboard artist from previous installments, directed Cars 3. Lasseter took on an executive producer role for Cars 3 and the Planes films.

The collective box office earnings for the trilogy exceed $1.4 billion globally, with merchandising sales soaring beyond $10 billion within the franchise's initial five years.

Whether it's a thrilling continuation of Lightning McQueen's journey or a new chapter centered around Cruz Ramirez, the future of the beloved franchise remains uncertain, leaving enthusiasts to navigate the winding roads of anticipation.