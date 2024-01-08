Will there be Culprits Season 2? Renewal possibilities explored

J Blakeson’s crime thriller has indeed left an indelible mark on fans globally, and due to a good reception the anticipation of Culprits season 2, with the beginning of 2024, is at an all-time high. Unlike leaving behind plot holes and ending with a cliffhanger, the show reached its end with a much-anticipated climax with Joe reuniting with Jules, which had been the most tear-inducing conclusion.

2023 proved to be a promising year, enthralling fans with iconic heist series like the early-release Kaleidoscope, and the late-arriving Berlin. J Blakeson’s heist drama, which debuted in the middle of the year, enriched the genre, ensuring a thrilling and memorable experience for the audience.

Now, given the series garnered a lot of praise with its eight episodes of adrenaline-induced goodness, fans are still left wanting more, hoping Culprits Season 2 to be in the cards.

Culprits Season 2 is yet to be confirmed

Currently, there has been no confirmation regarding Culprits Season 2. However, given the show’s popularity, it is expected that a sequel might be greenlit soon. Alongside several other British-produced TV series, Culprits was also ordered by DisneyPlus, to be written and helmed by J Blakeson in April 2021.

So given the show was lauded with appreciation from fans globally, the streaming giant could likely renew the show for a second season, continuing from where it left off in the first season’s finale. The fate of a sequel remains uncertain, but the global fan appreciation suggests a hopeful possibility, for the show’s continuation.

J Blakeson’s Culprits has a rating of 6.8 on IMDb and an 80% approval on Tomatometer, making the show a binge-worthy addition to one’s watchlist.

All cast members in the series

The cast members of the show are divided into two sub-categories, the first are all the heist members, with each playing a role to ensure they pull out a perfect robbery without getting caught, and the second category is the recurring cast members who contribute to the narrative in distinct ways:

Heist cast of the series and their characters:

Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Joe Petrus / David Marking / Muscle (A former bodyguard)

Gemma Arterton as Dianne Harewood / Brain (A criminal mastermind)

Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Officer (A con artist)

Niamh Algar as Inga Beatrice / Specialist / Psycho (An assassin)

Kamel El Basha as Youssef Mizouni / Cracker (A safe-cracker)

Tara Abboud as Azar Mizouni / Greaseman (Youssef's granddaughter and protégé)

Karl Collins as Fixer (Dianne's trusted associate)

Vincent Riotta as Marcello Bari / Driver (A former stunt driver)

Amara Karan as Doctor (a medical professional)

Tom Mothersdale as Anton Irving / Right Hand (a former military man and a longtime accomplice of Dianne)

Mark Field as Robert Yates / Fuse (an explosives expert)

Laura Morgan as Soldier

Recurring cast members and their characters:

Ned Dennehy as Devil

Kevin Vidal as Jules

Maria Nash as Frankie

Baeyen Hoffman as Bud

Eddie Izzard as Vincent Hawkes

Juliet Cowan as Marian

Morgan Kelly as Kyle Bedrosian

Uriel Emil as Malek Mizouni

Nathan Welsh as Colin Burnham

Where to watch Culprits

All eight episodes of Season 1 are exclusively available to stream worldwide on DisneyPlus and Hulu. Fans looking for the series on other OTT giants like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and HBO Max, will be disappointed, as they haven’t included the show in their diverse catalog.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Culprits as 2024 progresses.