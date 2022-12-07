Will G Flip debut in Selling Sunset season 6? Girlfriend Chrishell Stause spills the beans at People's Choice Awards 2022

Chrishell Stause has spilled the beans about girlfriend G Flip’s debut in Selling Sunset season 6. The actress revealed to Live From E!: People's Choice Awards' Laverne Cox and confirmed that G Flip will indeed be appearing in the next installment of the Netflix show, stating:

"My baby. I don't know if I'm supposed to be telling you this, but yes.”

Chrishell Stause announced she was dating the 27-year-old Australian musician during the Selling Sunset reunion back in May 2022. Since then, fans have been eager to see the duo's story on-screen.

Selling Sunset season 6 to take viewers out of the Hollywood Hills

Chrishell Stause’s confirmations about G-Flip's debut on the new season of Selling Sunset definitely excited viewers. Fans have been eager to learn about the latter's appearance on the reality show ever since Chrishell confirmed her relationship with the star.

In July 2022, while chatting with E! News about Selling Sunset's 2022 Emmy nomination for 'Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program,' creator Adam DiVello revealed that he's hoping Chrishell Stause's partner will make an appearance on season 6 of Selling Sunset.

The television producer was hopeful about the appearance as “Chrishell has been such a great sport from day one.” She showcased her journey from her “divorce from Justin Hartley to her relationship with Jason [Oppenheim] and her baby journey.”

At the time, Adam detailed that they “haven’t met with Chrishell about it yet” but hopes that they “do get to see G Flip.”

G-Flip will not be the only focus point of the new season. Season 6 will take viewers out of the Hollywood Hills, as Adam teased:

"We can only follow what Jason sells, but he's got a lot more listings than he's ever had before. Not only in California but around the country. So we're going to have a few trips on our slate.”

The new season will also see the return of season 5 newcomer Chelsea, who is still working at the Oppenheim Group. Jason previously praised the new real estate agent for her work ethic, stating that she is "a huge addition" to the office, during an interview with Us Weekly.

Season 6 of Selling Sunset will also most likely see the return of some familiar faces, including Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Mary Fitzgerald alongside her husband, Romain Bonnet, along with Heather Rae Young and her husband Tarek El Moussa. Jason's Girlfriend, Marie-Lou, might also appear in “like a little scene.”

Amanza Smith, Davina Potratz, and Emma Hernan could also be part of Season 6. Two new real estate agents will also be joining the season 6 cast, namely Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young.

Bre is a model who shares son Legendary with Nick Cannon. She is new to the real estate world but is excited for her new adventure, as she told Us Weekly:

“I am so excited to join The Oppenheim Group and bring my realty expertise to the best in the business. It’s going to be an amazing journey!”

However, Nicole has been part of the Oppenheim Group since day one. She is now excited to share all aspects of her life, “both personally and professionally” with the fans of the unscripted show.

The premiere date of season 6 of Selling Sunset is yet to be announced, but the series has already been renewed for season 7 as well.

