"Will and Lyra deserve to be with each other": His Dark Materials fans devastated over series finale ending

His Dark Materials has come to an end, and the finale of the final season has left fans heartbroken. While the show saw a sweet love story budding between the leads, Lyra and Will, things did not end on a great note for the characters.

Facing extraordinary circumstances, the protagonists are given the daunting choice of either suffering together in a world of pain or healing the world by breaking up. The couple chose the latter and returned to their worlds, thereby separating from each other forever.

Fans, who have rooted for them to be together, are dejected by this conclusion. One particular fan on Twitter straight up said that they hated the finale, claiming:

"Will and Lyra deserve to be with each other."

PlayBoi Barb @PlayBoiClassic The s3 ending of His Dark Materials was so trash. Will and Lyra deserve to be with each other. The s3 ending of His Dark Materials was so trash. Will and Lyra deserve to be with each other. 😭

His Dark Materials' heartbreaking finale sees Will and Lyra go their separate ways

In the season finale of His Dark Materials, Will and Lyra say a teary goodbye to each other and return to their worlds after sharing a kiss. While Lyra returns to Jordan College, Will reunites with his mother Elaine in his own world. However, the duo promise to never forget each other.

Every midsummer's day in their respective worlds, Lyra and Will return to the bench at Oxford's Botanic Gardens to reminisce about their time together. Even though the ending was fitting for the overall story, fans wanted them to be together, and were disappointed that the two didn't receive a happy ending.

Solar Power forever ☀️ @mysticalLorde I've been trying to sleep but i keep thinking about how Lyra and Will risked their lives once and again for the multiverse but in the end they couldn't be together, so unfair but still a very logical ending. #HisDarkMaterials I've been trying to sleep but i keep thinking about how Lyra and Will risked their lives once and again for the multiverse but in the end they couldn't be together, so unfair but still a very logical ending. #HisDarkMaterials https://t.co/jJ1PW5EUVR

Star Gazer 🟥 @stargazer_reylo cried just as hard watching the last episode of #hisdarkmaterials as I cried as a 13-year-old reading the book 20 years ago. thank you, Lyra and Will. cried just as hard watching the last episode of #hisdarkmaterials as I cried as a 13-year-old reading the book 20 years ago. thank you, Lyra and Will.

Polly want Dunkaroos @JazzToucan Watched the final episodes of #HisDarkMaterials and cried like I knew I would. These books mean a lot to me. Many thanks to @PhilipPullman for sharing Will and Lyra’s story with the world and @BBC for bringing it to life. Watched the final episodes of #HisDarkMaterials and cried like I knew I would. These books mean a lot to me. Many thanks to @PhilipPullman for sharing Will and Lyra’s story with the world and @BBC for bringing it to life.

K. @Sexy_goddess01



This is such a sad, romantic ending. I love it. “Will and Lyra continued to return to their bench at the same time, every year.”This is such a sad, romantic ending. I love it. #HisDarkMaterials “Will and Lyra continued to return to their bench at the same time, every year.” This is such a sad, romantic ending. I love it. #HisDarkMaterials https://t.co/qNUivNot9V

CJ @christianfreo I was kinda hoping they’d change the ending from the books but…oh well…will and lyra…let me cry in peace 🥺 #HisDarkMaterials I was kinda hoping they’d change the ending from the books but…oh well…will and lyra…let me cry in peace 🥺 #HisDarkMaterials https://t.co/91L5E2Kj2k

While fans of Pullman's books saw the sad ending coming, they were secretly hoping the makers would change it and unite the young lovers on screen. Sadly, this didn't happen.

Meanwhile, netizens also reminisced about the time when the books made them cry and spoke about how the show managed to do the same. Many are claiming that no show can beat His Dark Materials when it comes to adapting books to the screen.

mia | HDM SPOILERS @lyraswill This show has meant everything to me. I don’t have the proper words. I’m so thankful for this story. For Lyra. For Will. I will always love this series and have rewatches of it for the rest of my life #HisDarkMaterials This show has meant everything to me. I don’t have the proper words. I’m so thankful for this story. For Lyra. For Will. I will always love this series and have rewatches of it for the rest of my life #HisDarkMaterials

Liz♡ @LizzyyMiller After everything Lyra and Will have been through, I’m so livid that there wasn’t any way for them to be together #HisDarkMaterials After everything Lyra and Will have been through, I’m so livid that there wasn’t any way for them to be together #HisDarkMaterials

Some people were enraged that the couple had to go through hell and beyond to save the world, and yet didn't get to be together in the end. However, even though the ending was depressing, netizens thanked the show-makers for making a truly brilliant series. Viewers claim that it's going to be rewatched for a long time, and Will and Lyra will be sorely missed.

His Dark Materials is based on a trilogy by Philip Pullman and comprises a total of three seasons

Written for the screen by Jack Thorne, His Dark Materials is a screen adaptation of the trilogy of novels of the same name by Philip Pullman. The series consists of three seasons in total, with the latest and final season released recently.

The show narrates the story of a young orphan girl named Lyra. It is set in a multi-world reality, with the action moving from one world to another and all human souls manifest as animal companions called daemons. There is also a mysterious floating substance called Dust, which plays a pivotal role throughout the series.

The show's official synopsis reads:

"From Philip Pullman's epic His Dark Materials fantasy trilogy (which consists of the books The Golden Compass, The Subtle Knife, and The Amber Spyglass) comes this compelling HBO Original series that follows young orphan Lyra (Dafne Keen) on an incredible adventure into a parallel world where a human's soul exists outside one's body — in the form of a talking animal."

The show stars Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Anne-Marie Duff, Clarke Peters, Amir Wilson, James Cosmo, Ariyon Bakare, and many others in lead and supporting roles. It is produced by Bad Wolf and New Line Productions for BBC One and HBO, with the latter handling international distribution. Meanwhile, award-winning musician Lorne Balfe has helmed the music department.

Poll : 0 votes