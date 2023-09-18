Will there be Mamma Mia! 3? Exploring the possibility of Meryl Streep and others' return to the movie series

Meryl Streep shares her readiness and excitement to return for Mamma Mia! 3 as Donna, if one is ever produced. A musical comedy-drama, Mamma Mia! was directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Catherine Johnson. Meryl portrays the role of the lively Donna Sheridan, mother of the soon-to-be bride Sophie (Amanda Seyfried).

In the second part, Donna is portrayed as dead. On September 12, 2023, Vogue released an oral history of Mamma Mia!, interviewing various members of the production team and cast members. When questioned about her return for a possible part 3, Meryl replied:

“I’m up for anything. I’ll have to schedule a knee scoping before we film, but if there’s an idea that excites me, I’m totally there.”

Meryl Streep in Mamma Mia! 3: Speculations in the Air

Meryl Streep’s statement about revamping her role as Donna made all the Mamma Mia fans excited and happy. She had some ideas about how the dead Donna could be brought back into the story:

“I told Judy if she could figure out a way to reincarnate Donna, I’m into that. Or it could be like in one of those soap operas where Donna comes back and reveals it was really her twin sister that died.”

Producer Judy Craymer also wanted Donna’s return and weighed the options to fit her back into the story.

“We went back and forth in time with the second one, so now we have the creative license to explore this world further. We still don’t really know what happened to Lily James’s version of Donna in those middle years. Or what happens to Donna and Sam after the first movie? Will Harry ever settle down? I think we have to bring a certain closure to these characters.”

Meryl Streep as Donna in Mamma Mia!

Mary Louise Streep is often considered the best actress of her generation. Known for versatility and accent adaptability, she holds a record of 32 Golden Globe Awards nominations, winning 8 of them. She also carries the prestige of 21 Academy Awards nominations and has won 3. While addressing 600 students at Barnard College on May 17, 2010, she said:

“Women are better at acting than men. Why? Because we have to be. If successfully convincing somebody bigger than you of something he doesn’t know is a survival skill, this is how women have survived through the millennia. Pretending is not just play. Pretending is an imagined possibility. Pretending or acting is a very valuable life skill, and we all do it. All the time.”

Everyone loved Meryl Streep’s character, Donna. In Mamma Mia!, the story revolves around Donna’s daughter, Sophie, trying to find her birth father among three men who were once Donna’s bandmates. Meryl attracted the audience with her humorous performance.

The film was also a commercial success, gaining a whopping $694.4 Million in profit with a budget of $50 Million. Again, in 2018, Meryl Streep rocked the screens with her presence, although a short one, as Donna in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. This movie was directed and written by Ol Parker.

The movie travels in two directions: one exploring a young Donna’s adventures and the other exploring the present, where Sophie tries to relaunch her late mother’s hotel in Greece. Everyone also loved this part as it explores the themes of motherhood, love, and the passage of time.