Will Michael Scott return in The Office Reboot? Possibility explored

With reports of an upcoming reboot of popular American sitcom The Office in the news, there has been quite some buzz on the comeback of one of the series' best remembered characters, Michael Scott. Played by Steve Carell, Michael Scott was the regional manager at Dunder Miflin, Scranton branch, a fictional paper company where "a typical workday consists of ego clashes and inappropriate behavior."

The television series which first premiered on NBC on March 24, 2005 had a run time of eight years, consisting nine memorable seasons. Its final episode aired on May 16, 2013. Ever since, there has been quite some speculation on the possibility of a reboot of the American show. For years now, fans have been awaiting news on the development of the show, but to no avail.

However, discussion on a potential reboot reopened recently when Puck news reported that creator Greg Daniels was working on a reboot before the SAG AFTRA strike, with many fans wondering if old characters like Michael Scott will be seen again. Soon after that, the authors released another statement clarifying that the reboot is still not officially confirmed.

Months later, creator Greg Daniels also commented on the reboot in an October 17, 2023 interview with The Collider stating:

"Well, I think that it’s very speculative. The fact that it kind of blew up based on one line in a puck piece was kind of cool, I guess, in the sense that the fans still care a lot. But the thing I would say is, when there’s something to announce, I will definitely announce it."

The Office reboot yet not confirmed, Michael Scott's reappearance still under wraps

Despite the fact that the reboot is still in its developmental phase, there has been a lot of speculation on which characters and actors would return on the show. Besides Steve Carell, the mockumentary-style show also featured John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Rainn Wilson, B. J. Novak, Mindy Kaling, Craig Robinson and many others.

However, it is safe to say that the the most awaited comeback is that of Steve Carell, who spearheaded the show as Michael Scott until his exit in the seventh season, returning only for an integral part in the series finale. If at all it takes shape, it will be interesting to see how Michael Scott's return will be written, as his previous exit was a creative decision.

With this, it will also be a challenge to tone down on jokes that have not aged well with time, given that a lot of remarks and antics pulled by Michael Scott in the show have a problematic stance as per the present day standards. It will be a huge responsibility on the makers to rewrite the jokes with a sensitive lens and still maintain the authenticity of the character.

Whether fans get to see Michael Scott again or not, Steve Carell continues to entertain fans. The actor, who won a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Series in a Comedy forThe Office, has also worked in other impactful projects like Despicable Me, The 40 Year Old Virgin, Foxcatcher etc. He will be next seen lending his voice to IF and Despicable Me 4.