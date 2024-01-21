Will there be Obliterated season 2? Renewal possibilities explored

Fans of Netflix's action-comedy series Obliterated are excited about what could happen in Obliterated season 2 as the show is now topping the popularity ratings. The show, which comes from the creators of Cobra Kai, has become rather popular.

As of writing this article, Netflix has not confirmed a second season of the hit television series. However, the show's creators are interested in a second season because of the show's unexpected popularity.

Obliterated season 2 is not confirmed yet

While Obliterated soared to the top of Netflix's charts, a renewal for Obliterated season 2 is yet to receive an official confirmation from the streaming giant. The show's unexpected success is a positive indicator and the creators' enthusiasm and success with their other shows enhance the likelihood of a second season.

Creator comments on Obliterated season 2

During the premiere of season 1 on Netflix, creators Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg expressed openness to the idea of continuing Obliterated if there is demand and suggested that the show lends itself to various story possibilities.

Speaking to Inverse, Hurwitz said:

"If there's a demand for it, we're certainly going to be looking for that next party city where our team could get into mischief and have another adventure."

While Las Vegas was the location for season 1, Hurwitz mentioned their willingness to find the next party city for mischief, and the creators playfully compared the show to HBO's The White Lotus, hinting at potential locations.

Fellow co-creator Hayden Schlossberg said:

"So we're looking at Ibiza, Miami, Rio, Cabo."

And Josh Heald chipped in with:

"We're open-minded to being flown around in a five-star kind of way."

Obliterated: Plot overview

The story of Obliterated revolves around an elite joint special-operations team, comprising members from diverse U.S. Armed Forces and intelligence branches. Their mission: thwart a terrorist network planning to detonate a bomb in Las Vegas.

Following their success, the team dives into a night of revelry, encountering unexpected challenges when they realize the neutralized nuclear bomb was a decoy. Intoxicated and determined, they must navigate through the chaos to locate the real threat and save the day.

About the series

The American action-driven streaming television series crafted by Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald, the masterminds behind Cobra Kai. The show made its debut on Netflix on November 30, 2023, presenting a concise eight-episode season.

Originally slated for TBS with a ten-episode order in October 2019, the series underwent a shift to Netflix, leading to a reduction in episodes. Under the trio's overall deal with Sony Pictures Television, the creators not only conceptualized the show but also took on writing and executive producing responsibilities.

The lead roles were secured by Nick Zano and Shelley Hennig, with the main cast further enriched by talents like Alyson Gorske, C. Thomas Howell, Terrence Terrell, Eugene Kim, Paola Lázaro, and Kimi Rutledge.

As fans eagerly await official news on Obliterated season 2, the creators' positive stance and the show's unexpected rise to popularity are promising signs. Viewers can watch all eight episodes of the series' unique blend of humor and action on Netflix.