Will there be Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 11? Exploring the buzz

With yet another epic installment, the anticipation is on the rise for Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 11 among the die-hard fans of the series. The latest episode was all about Morty conquering his worst nightmare, which is his grandfather not caring about his existence or not deeming him “irreplaceable.”

Even though Morty didn’t confide this with Rick, he certainly believed that his grandfather cared about him. Episode 10 was indeed a rollercoaster of emotions. It showcased how lonely Rick had been all these years without Diane, regardless of whether Rick in “Fear No Mort” was real or just a fragment of Morty’s experience within The Hole.

As fans of the series never have their fill with sci-fi adventurous goodness, the eagerness for whether there will be another episode is reaching a fever pitch. However, disappointingly, there won’t be a Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 11.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Rick and Morty Season 7.

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 11 was never in the cards

Mr. Poopybutthole is suspicious of Mr Poopybutthole, as seen in Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 10 (Image via Adult Swim).

Before the series' arrival, it was already unveiled that Season 7, like all the previous six installments, excluding Season 1, will be slated for a 10-episode run.

Given the first season’s impressive eleven episodes, there was an inherent expectation, as seen after all the previous installment’s 10th episodes, for the possibility of one more Rick and Morty adventure.

Moreover, the end credits saw the return of Mr. Poopybutthole, one of the significant characters from the series, who was last seen in the premiere of Season 7. His return also sets the stage for an intriguing twist that promises to shake up the dynamics of what comes next.

Mr. Poopybutthole’s return, culminating in a cliffhanger with his wife casting a suspicious glance, has also undoubtedly heightened the anticipation for Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 11. Unfortunately, fans would have to wait until the release of Season 8, which is indicated to be in the works.

Although there won’t be a Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 11 next week, fans can find relief in the fact that all the recent developments in the storyline have set the stage for Season 8 and beyond.

About the series

Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, Rick and Morty is an animated sci-fi series that centers on the adventures of the eponymous characters and the Smith family.

Here’s what the official synopsis by Adult Swims reads as:

Rick is a mad scientist who drags his grandson, Morty, on crazy sci-fi adventures. Their escapades often have potentially harmful consequences for their family and the rest of the world. Join Rick and Morty on AdultSwim.com as they trek through alternate dimensions, explore alien planets, and terrorize Jerry, Beth, and Summer.

Where to watch all seasons of Rick and Morty

All the ten episodes of Rick and Morty Season 7 and the previous six seasons will be available to stream on the Adult Swim’s website. Since the programming block’s website is limited to only a handful of regions.

Other streaming platforms, including Hulu and Netflix, have also included the series in their massive catalogs. Recently, HBO MAX has announced that they are also adding the complete Rick Morty season 7 to their library.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Rick and Morty.