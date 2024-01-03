Will there be Rick and Morty Season 8? Renewal possibilities explored

With an enthralling conclusion to the seventh installment, the anticipation of Rick and Morty Season 8 has reached a fever pitch. Although the latest season faced a rough start with the recasting of Justin Roiland, leaving an indelible mark on the show’s 10-year-long run, as of 2023, the series preserved its essence by keeping the sci-fi adventure goodness intact.

Undoubtedly, the Rick and Morty series has garnered a good reception from fans and critics worldwide, solidifying the necessity of its renewal, and surprisingly Season 8 has been greenlit. Also, much to fans' surprise, the showrunners have disclosed plans for three additional seasons beyond Season 7, marking the series as a ten-season saga.

Rick and Morty Season 8 and beyond are already under production

Rob Schrab, one of the writers behind the show tweeted almost a year ago on May 16, 2023, on his official handle, announcing that the “writing has begun. On July 14, 2023, in a special interview with Premiere during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival the co-executive producer of the series, Steve Levy unveiled that Rick and Morty Season 8 was already fully written.”

Here’s what Levy had to say regarding Rick and Morty Season 8 (Source: Premiere | Translated by Google Translate):

Furthermore, season 8 is already entirely written, and we managed to plot a good part of season 9 before the writers' strike. So we're already talking about season 10!

Levy further continued by disclosing what the future holds for Rick and Morty. To which he responded by saying:

We could go on forever. The series is a vehicle for great sci-fi ideas that have existed elsewhere for a long time. We obviously did not invent the multiverse, on the other hand we made it known to a public who did not know the concept. We take inspiration from great science fiction and there are a million ideas left to exploit.

He continued:

And even if the multiverse is used absolutely everywhere now - to the point that it becomes boring - we are ready to bounce back. It's an exciting challenge. What could we possibly do after the multiverse? So much more you will see in the next seasons. We want originality. We want to push the limits.

Recently, in an interview with ComicBook, the executive producer and the current showrunner of Rick and Morty revealed that even the planning for Season 10 has begun, ahead of the eighth installment’s release:

"I can tell you that we've already got a couple ideas for Season 10 that are already kind of pinned. There is a full plan for a full 10 season saga. So if people are on board with what we've been doing the past couple seasons, we're intending to give them more of that. But there are certainly arcs and cool things and big surprises in store."

With that, Rick and Morty fans can find solace in the fact that they won’t be running out of wholesome adventures for at least a few more years. Given Rick and Morty Season 8 has yet to announce a release date, fans can watch all seven seasons on Adult Swim’s official website. As the platform is limited to a handful of regions, fans can watch the series on HBO Max and Netflix.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Rick and Morty Season 8 as 2024 progresses.