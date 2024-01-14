Will there be a season 4 of Single’s Inferno?

Single’s Inferno, the South Korean dating show on Netflix, recently concluded its third season. For the past three seasons, the show’s plot has revolved around survival and finding love on Inferno, a deserted island where participants struggle to find basic necessities. To attain a luxurious lifestyle, the contestants have to choose a partner, date, and win challenges to go to Paradise.

Due to its plot twists, love triangles, romance, and drama, Single’s Inferno achieved international success, topping Netflix’s Global Top 10 charts in 15 countries, including the US, Japan, the UK, and India, after ranking number one on Netflix's Top 10 list in Korea. With season 3 airing its finale on January 9, fans remain eager to know whether season 4 is on its way.

Even though the cast for season 4 has not been officially announced yet, Single’s Inferno participants will reportedly be a mixture of newcomers and previous contestants according to ScreenRant.

Single’s Inferno possible season 4 plot theme:

Following a similar theme to the previous season, in season 4 the candidates have no connection with anyone from the outside world. No internet or communication devices are allowed in the show. The reason behind this rule is for the contestants to focus on the game while navigating relationships and friendships without any distractions that might influence their decisions.

Single's Inferno Season 3 (Image via Netflix/Ji Sang Chung )

Single’s Inferno season 3 finale left fans surprised when the semi-finale winners were given the option to either choose their partner or split a grand prize of 100 million won estimated to be $85,000 to go their separate ways.

Compared to other seasons, Single’s Inferno season 4 will reportedly be different. 16 candidates—8 men and 8 women—would be split into two groups, competing with each other as groups in the Netflix dating show. According to their first impressions, cast members will be categorized into either the Paradise group or the Inferno group. Throughout each episode, the members will have the opportunity to switch teams, as the main goal is to win rewards and eventually the game. This season will be more focused on completing team tasks for rewards.

However, in a recent interview with Korea JoonAng Daily, Single’s Inferno producers Kim Jae-won and Kim Jung-hyun shared that the fourth season of the show is “still under discussion”.

Co-producer Kim Jung-hyun said:

"There are so many dating reality shows out there these days, but I think that Single’s Inferno has made a mark on the genre, and it could continue for many more seasons if we keep on striving to differentiate it and attempt new themes and tones. What the next season would look like would be decided if and once it’s greenlit. At the moment, we are just so thankful for all the love this third season has received."

As per Newsunzip, model Kim Si-hun, singer Choi So-yeon, and flight attendant Lee Ji-yeon are reportedly in Team Inferno, while entrepreneur Park Min-woo, actor Kim Hyun-Seung, and dancer Lee Soo-jin are said to be a part of Team Paradise.

Single’s Inferno is not only about hunting for love; it is also a game about strategy to win the final cash prize. To enhance the viewer experience, a celebrity guest is invited each season to share their thoughts and comment on a specific situation. It has yet to be confirmed if hosts Hong Jin-Kyung, actress Lee Da-hee, singer Kyuhyun, rapper Hanhae, and Youtuber Dex would return for a potential fourth season.

Season 4 potential release date:

Single's Inferno season 2 (Image via Netflix/ Tudum by Netflix)

Due to its commercial success and its ability to gather a large international audience, the dating show's fourth season is reportedly expected to be released by January 2025. The new season's renewal date will be announced by Netflix in mid-January 2024.

Netflix has not released a trailer or a teaser yet. Season 4 will likely consist of ten episodes, each bringing new adventures, humorous moments, and a bonding experience between the couples who will have to make a tough decision to choose either money or love.

Single’s Inferno season 3 is currently streaming on Netflix.

