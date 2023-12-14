The Crown season 6 part 2 was released on December 14, 2023, on Netflix. The Queen, Peter Morgan's original film from 2006, served as the basis for the television program. Now in its sixth and final season, the show has been a fan favorite since its debut on the streaming service in 2016.

However, given that the last episode's events occurred in 2005, some viewers are curious if there is still more to be revealed. After all, the Queen continued to govern for a further 17 years until passing away in 2022 at 96.

The Crown Season 7 - Exploring the possibilities for another season of the show

Although many viewers eagerly anticipate another season of The Crown, it is unlikely that the series will extend the story further than it has has until now. The creator of the show, Peter Morgan, said in 2020 that season six would be the last, despite the initial plan calling for five seasons.

In a statement shared with Netflix, Morgan said the following about season 6 being the last for the series:

"Now that we have begun work on the stories for season five it has become clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop."

He added:

"To be clear, season 6 will not bring us any closer to present day – it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail,"

Morgan reportedly has a 20-year rule that he has previously discussed with Variety. He feels that dramatizing recent royal events strays the director from sticking to the historical aspect of events and pulls him more towards a journalistic path, which is not preferable for him.

In his interview with Variety, he had the following to say:

"I think by stopping almost 20 years before the present day, it's dignified,"

He added that wrapping up things in 2005 (as seen in season 6 part 2 of The Crown allows him to "keep it historical, not journalistic."

A prequel to The Crown might be in the works, although season 7 of the series will not be made

Peter Morgan has discussed the possibilities of a prequel to the events of the series to continue with the franchise. He is a fan of historical dramatization, and a prequel to the series is right up that alley.

In a conversation with Variety earlier this year, he said the following:

"I do have an idea, but first, I need to do some other things. Second, it would need a unique set of circumstances to come together."

He further added:

"If I were to go back into The Crown, it would definitely be to go back in time."

Netflix and Left Bank Pictures were reportedly discussing a prequel series to the wildly popular drama in the early stages of 2022.

The publication reported that the prospective prequel would span the late Victorian era when Queen Victoria reigned and would center on events that occurred some 50 years before The Crown.

Part 2 of season 6 of the series is currently streaming on Netflix. The second half is set in the early 2000s and centers on William and Harry in their adult lives. They are quite dependent on one another in their mother's absence, especially William, who is getting ready to become king.