Will there be The Gilded Age Season 3? Renewal possibilities explored

The second installment of The Gilded Age concluded on December 17, 2023, leaving viewers anticipating news about a potential The Gilded Age season 3. HBO ended the suspense a few days later and announced that they would renew the series for another installment.

The historical drama centers on a young woman who is drawn into the conflict between old money and new money in the US in the 1880s. The first season established the characters, and the second delved deeper into the evolving relationships and dynamics between them.

The Gilded Age is the brainchild of writer Julian Fellowes, who is best known for his work on Downton Abbey. Apart from his writing contributions, he also serves as an executive producer on the show with Gareth Neame, Michael Engler, Salli Richardson Whitfield, David Crockett, and Robert Greenblatt.

The Gilded Age season 3 is happening

The Gilded Age season 2 was released on HBO in October 2023, captivating audiences with its intense narrative. The second installment focused more on the rivalry between Bertha and Astor as they geared up for a high-society opera war. In the finale, Astor tried to woo the Duke of Buckingham to derail her inexperienced foe’s campaign.

Additionally, Astor promised to help him rise up the ranks in the US, which made it hard for him to turn down her offer. Bertha initially conceded defeat but changed her mind at her husband’s insistence and visited the Duke to make an offer of her own. These efforts paid off as the Duke sided with her, which resulted in Astor’s defeat. This sets the stage for a potential third installment.

HBO then announced that The Gilded Age season 3 is in the works and confirmed the story isn’t over.

When will The Gilded Age season 3 be released?

The second installment of The Gilded Age premiered on HBO in October 2023, nearly two years after the first part, which was released in January 2022. Based on this pattern, The Gilded Age season 3 is likely to hit screens sometime in 2025. However, HBO has not officially confirmed the release date. There’s also no word on the cast, but Carrie Coon and Donna Murphy are likely to return.

Similarly, plot details are under wraps. However, going by the events of the previous installments, The Gilded Age season 3 is likely to center on Astor’s attempts at getting even with Bertha. As such, fans can expect them to lock horns in yet another high-society opera.

The makers of The Gilded Age previously incorporated important historical events into the narrative. The first season featured Thomas Edison’s lights, while the second one included the Tuskegee Institute. The viewers are likely to understand the significance of these developments in The Gilded Age season 3.

Is The Gilded Age worth watching?

The Gilded Age has garnered positive reception from both critics and audiences alike. The first season of the show holds an approval rating of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes based on 76 reviews.

The critics consensus reads:

Julian Fellowes' brand of upstairs, downstairs intrigue makes a seamless transatlantic transition in The Gilded Age, with an outstanding cast making the travails of the rich a compelling watch.

Similarly, the second installment also received favorable reviews, holding an approval rating of 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes based on 40 reviews. According to the critics consensus, it works because of its ‘unapologetic splendor’

"More topical than before while also owning its frivolous appeal with unapologetic splendor, Julian Fellowes' operatic soap enters its own halcyon age."

Additionally, on IMDb, the series has an incredible rating of 8.0 based on 35,000 votes.

The first two seasons of The Gilded Age are available to stream on HBO Max.