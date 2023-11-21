Will The Nightmare Before Christmas have a reboot? Tim Burton has an answer

Long before the eras of sequels and reboots, Tim Burton, one of the most legendary directors of all time, came up with certain gems like The Nightmare Before Christmas, the most endearing holiday film that can cater to Christmas, Halloween, and everything in between. Three decades later, there are still lingering questions about whether this animated gem, which sports Burton's most iconic style, will get a sequel.

The director finally answered this in a recent interview with Empire for a major new 30th-anniversary celebration of the film. According to the veteran filmmaker, he would never want this film to be tampered with, neither in the form of a sequel nor in the form of a reboot, something that is becoming increasingly common by the day.

Burton was extremely clear in the interview that he would never want a The Nightmare Before Christmas movie again and is very content with whatever already exists. This effectively rules out the possibility for Burton to create a sequel to one of the most popular films of all time, unlike his other landmark work, Beetlejuice, which is all set to return with a second part soon.

What did Tim Burton say about the possibility of The Nightmare Before Christmas sequel?

So many films have been revived to create franchises in recent years that fans have started expecting more and more popular films to make a comeback. But for The Nightmare Before Christmas, this marks the end of the road for the film, as the director is adamant about not having any more sequels.

Speaking about the possibility of a sequel or reboot, Tim Burton said:

"To me the movie is very important...I’ve done sequels, I’ve done other things, I’ve done reboots, I’ve done all that s*it, right? I don’t want that to happen to this. It’s nice that people are maybe interested [in another one], but I’m not. I feel like that old guy who owns a little piece of property and won’t sell to the big power-plant that wants to take my land."

Taking on the grumpy old prospector voice, Burton continued:

"You pesky little… You ain’t getting this property! I don’t care what you want to build on it. You come on my property… Where’s my shotgun?"

He also explained his extreme intolerance to a sequel. Tim Burton revealed that Skellington (played by Chris Sarandon) is a particularly personal character to him and possibly the most well-developed. He described the character as "perceived as dark, but is really light."

He went on to elaborate about the character, adding:

"Those are the kinds of things that I love, whether it’s [Edward] Scissorhands or Batman, characters that have that. It represented all those feelings that I had. I was perceived as this dark character, when I didn’t feel that way. So it was a very personal character."

So, for the fans of The Nightmare Before Christmas, this film will remain the only one of its kind, which, in a way, adds to the beauty of it all.

It will forever remain a classic to go back to during the holiday season and anytime in between.