What is Tim Burton's 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' about? Internet supports director Henry Selick's opinion on not making a sequel

As The Nightmare Before Christmas completes 30 years of its release, the director of the movie, Henry Selick, finally spoke up and clarified why there would not be a sequel of the film. While the fans have been waiting for The Nightmare Before Christmas’s sequel for a very long time, the director spoke to People and clarified that there will never be a sequel, but the movie has the chance of getting a prequel.

Henry claimed that The Nightmare Before Christmas has “hit the right notes and connects with various generations of fans.” He also called it a “once-in-a-lifetime film” and said he didn’t believe he would want to risk the “legacy of the sequel” for money. He instead suggested how he would be interested in a prequel for The Nightmare Before Christmas and said:

“I think it is a perfect movie that came out of the perfect time, only to grow into something far bigger over the years. There might be a more interesting story there about how Jack became the King of Halloween Town.”

The director also stated how he feels that the producer of The Nightmare Before Christmas, Tim Burton, would also not be interested in a sequel, as he said:

“I think Tim Burton in particular feels like, why mess with that? He certainly doesn’t need to make more money from a sequel. He has had so many other successes, and so far nobody’s come up with a great idea for a sequel. And I still think that Tim gets to decide. I don’t think there’s any idea that would convince him.”

The Nightmare Before Christmas, released in 1993, is an American musical dark fantasy film that tells the tale of Jack Skellington, the king of Halloween Town. The movie shows how he enters Christmas Town and is awestruck by the ruler of the town, Santa Claus.

The Nightmare Before Christmas has many melodious tracks by Danny Elfman and has a long star cast, which includes Chris Sarandon, Danny Elfman, William Hickey, Catherine O’Hara, etc.

A poem written by Burton inspired The Nightmare Before Christmas: Details about the film revealed as netizens showered support for no sequel being made

The Nightmare Before Christmas was inspired by a poem written by Burton himself in 1982. At the time, the movie's producer worked as an animator at Walt Disney. The film sees Jack, the king, trying to get the elements of Christmas to his town as he stumbles upon the Christmas Town.

As he gets inspired and taken away by the idea of Christmas, he gets bats, ghouls, and even goblins of the Halloween town to help him put on Christmas. The whole confusion and humor in the movie make the audience go wild over the film. The movie was such a hit that it received many accolades and nominations. Furthermore, it was also nominated for 1 Oscar award.

Furthermore, as Henry Selick gave his opinion on the film's sequel, he received massive support from the netizens. As a Twitter account, @PopCrave posted about the same on the platform. Here is how the social media users reacted:

Social media users shower support as Henry Selick gives the reason why no sequel is being of the film. (Image via Twitter)

After its massive success in 1993, The Nightmare Before Christmas remains a fan-favorite cult classic. Hence, it was re-released on October 20, 2006. At the moment, the movie makers have not confirmed the prequel. However, social media users are optimistic that the announcement can be made on the 30th anniversary of the film.