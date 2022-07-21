Where to buy The Nightmare Before Christmas-inspired apparel collection? Price and more explored

The 1993 fantasy-musical film, The Nightmare Before Christmas, was produced by Tim Burton, and over the years, the film has become a Disney fan favorite. Retailers like Hot Topic and BoxLunch have recently fueled the fandom by launching a new fashion line inspired by the movie.

This time around, BoxLunch has added an exciting and unique Sally patchwork hoodie and a Jack Skellington tie-dye sleeved hoodie in the lineup alongside accessories and lifestyle items like mugs, tarot card decks, and more. HotTopic, on the other hand, has also released an apparel collection this week. Both the collections can be availed on the respective retailer's site. The prices for both collections range from $49.90 to $54.90.

Pieces of The Nightmare Before Christmas-inspired collections launched by the retailers are playful, and Disney movie fans will certainly look forward to them. Even though the movie may not receive a sequel, the retailers and fans have kept the flame for the movie alive.

In an interview with Comic book, Composer Danny Elfman recently commented on the idea of an official sequel to The Nightmare Before Christmas and why it is unlikely to happen,

"I don't think so. I think Tim has always felt that no, this is what it was."

On the other hand, fans watch the original 1993 staple film year after year through the entire holiday season, and the aforementioned collection can be their holiday season's wardrobe staple.

First focusing on the BoxLunch collection, the retailer has released multiple exclusive items for the latest collection. The Jack Skellington Tie-Die sleeve hoodie leads the collection, which is a BoxLunch exclusive.

The hoodie's sleeves feature a mismatched pattern, with one sleeve donning black and other sail stripes. The hoodie can be availed for $8.90.

The second item from the collection includes Sally's Patchwork Hoodie. The hoodie is another BoxLunch Exclusive and donnes multiple patches and patterns throughout the piece. A heart-shaped patch with "Sally" lettering appears on the right side of the chest. The hoodie can be availed for $58.90.

Fans can also take a look at HotTopic's latest collection inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas. This week, the pop-culture retailer continued its line with the debut of a handful of new apparel items, including hoodies, cameo, suspender skirts, and more.

Leading the collection is a color-block hoodie. The hoodie features black, white, and orange color-blocking and accentuates a Jack with Zero on the front. Along the sleeves, bats, bones, Zero's house, and the "Pumpkin King" appears in black block font.

The hoodie's design is completed with a Kangaroo pocket and silver-tone chain chords. The hoodie can be availed in standard plus sizes for $49.90 - $54.90

The second apparel item from HotTopic is the suspender skirt, which features a black and orange toss print of fan-favorite characters' faces, such as that of Sally, Jack, Zero, and more.

The skirt features in-built adjustable suspender straps with silver-toned grommets. The skirt also features lace-up detailing at the waistband and additional pockets. The item can be availed for $44.90 to $ 49.90.

Both collections are equally charming, and fans can head to both sites to pick their favorites.

