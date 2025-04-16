William Levy net worth: Fortune explored in wake of Cuban-American telenovela star's recent arrest 

Florida police took telenovela soap actor William Levy into custody on Monday, April 14, 2025, on charges of disorderly conduct involving alcohol and trespassing. Citing arrest records, The Independent reported that he spent the night in Broward County's detention center.

On Tuesday, the telenovela actor appeared before a judge who set his bond at $500. According to HOLA!, he posted bail and was released.

Cuban-American actor and model, William Levy has starred in several hit films and Latin American soaps. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his work has earned him an estimated fortune of $2 million.

Although the exact details surrounding Levy's arrest remain unclear, rumors circulating online claim it stemmed from an alleged altercation with a restaurant employee. While talking to reporters outside the jail, he denied the claims of being aggressive or assaulting the worker. On April 15, he told local network, El Gordo y La Flaca:

"I tried to stay calm the whole time. In the end, I was the one who had to leave."

William Levy career explored: He played Jennifer Lopez's love interest in her 2011 single I'm Into You

William Levy, born William Gutiérrez-Levy, hails from Cuba. During his 2012 interview with People magazine, the actor said that his mother, Barbara Levy, raised him and his two siblings as a single parent. He told the publication that his family immigrated to the U.S. when he was fourteen.

Actor William Levy at the Miami red carpet screening for the ViX Original Series MONTECRISTO (Image via Getty)

After studying business administration for a couple of years, Levy moved to Los Angeles to study acting. He began his career as a model before starring in two reality shows—Isla de la Tentación and Protagonistas de Novela 2.

According to a 2025 article by Merca 2.0, following a brief stint on the stage play La Nena Tiene Tumbao (2005), William Levy appeared in Univision's telenovela Olvidarte Jamás in 2005. In his early career, he also featured in minor roles on Mi Vida Eres Tu and Acorralada. Per the outlet, Levy made his film debut in 2008 drama Retazos de Vida.

Levy's breakthrough performance came in the Mexican historical romance soap, Pasión. It landed him a lead role in the romance soap Cuidado con el Angel, opposite Maite Perroni. The show ran in both Mexico and the U.S., averaging roughly five million viewers each episode, per a 2009 report by Entertainment Weekly.

His other notable projects include Triunfo del amor, Montecristo, El fantasma de mi novia, and Cinderelo. In 2009, William Levy voiced Captain Charles "Chuck" Baker in the Spanish dub of the animated comedy, Planet 51.

Levy appeared in the music video for Jennifer Lopez's 2011 song I’m Into You from her album Love? It earned him recognition among English-speaking audiences and roles in Hollywood films and shows like Single Ladies, The Single Moms Club, and The Veil.

Moreover, he became a contestant in Dancing with the Stars season 14, partnering with two-time champion Cheryl Burke. They finished in third place.

Levy has bagged several awards, including the Best Actor award at the 2012 Califa de Oro and 2012 Premios Casandra for his role in Triunfo del amor and four Premios Juventud. In 2011, People en Español listed him as one of the 50 handsomest men. A year later, Variety named him among the Top 10 Latino Actors and Actresses in Hollywood.

Throughout his career, William Levy has battled rumors of having financial problems. In 2012, reports claimed the actor's townhome in Miami was under foreclosure and in 2019, People en Español alleged that he owed $200,000 in back taxes to the IRS, per Celebrity Net Worth. However, Levy has denied the claims.

According to the same publication, the actor is also known for his philanthropic pursuits. He frequently spends time fixing houses for low-income families in Mexico as part of the Alianzas que Construyen Televisa Foundation.

William Levy had been in an on-again, off-again relationship with actress Elizabeth Gutiérrez beginning sometime in 2003. As People magazine reported, Gutiérrez confirmed their separation in April 2024. They share two kids-son Christopher Alexander, born in 2006, and daughter Kailey Alexandra, born in 2010.

Per Celebrity Net Worth, while together the couple had purchased a property in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in 2017. They reportedly spent over a million dollars building a new mansion on the site.

No other updates have been observed at this writing.

