What are the charges against William Levy? Exploring Cuban-American actor's arrest in Florida

Cuban-American actor William Levy was arrested on Monday, April 14, 2025, in Weston, Florida, after being charged with disorderly intoxication and trespassing. The 44-year-old actor, who made his name through telenovelas and U.S. films, continues to stay in Broward County Main Jail, as reported by Newsx on April 15.

Officials from the Broward Sheriff's Office verified his arrest. Court records indicate that Levy was charged with disorderly conduct involving alcohol and unlawful entry into private property.

He briefly appeared in court on Tuesday, April 15, where his bond was set at $250 per charge, totaling $500. The judge also ordered Levy to stay away from the property where the alleged trespassing occurred, as reported by NBC Miami on April 15.

William Levy prioritizes fatherhood while co-parenting with Elizabeth Gutiérrez

According to the available records, no official statement have been made by Levy's legal representatives or family. His ex-partner, Elizabeth Gutiérrez, and their children have not provided any statements on the situation, according to Newsx.

This arrest is not William Levy's first encounter with law enforcement. Less than a year ago, police were reportedly called to his residence after his ex-partner alleged he was intoxicated and accompanied by another woman.

While no charges were filed in that case, it added to the growing public interest in Levy's private life. That incident also drew media attention, but did not lead to any formal legal action, as stated by Newsx.

William Levy was born on August 29, 1980, in Cojímar, Cuba, and moved to Miami at the age of 15. After learning English and completing his education, he began pursuing a career in modeling and acting, working between Los Angeles and Mexico City.

Both William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez met during Protagonistas de Novela 2 in 2003 before getting married later that year. William and Elizabeth have two children together named Christopher, who was born on March 12, 2006, and Kailey, who was born on March 7, 2010, as reported by People on March 12.

The pair maintained their union for 20 years until they made their separation public back in May 2024. Despite the breakup, both have emphasized that their children remain their top priority.

During his Univision El Gordo y La Flaca interview in October 2024, Levy expressed his deep pride in being a parent to his children, saying:

"I am very proud of what I have achieved as a father."

He described Christopher and Kailey as the "most important thing" in his life, underscoring his ongoing commitment to being present in their upbringing, as stated by People on March 12.

Levy successfully expanded his career into Hollywood, appearing in films such as Girls Trip, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, and Tyler Perry's Addicted. He also took part in Dancing with the Stars in 2012, which increased his visibility in the U.S. market.

As of Tuesday's updates by People, William Levy remains in custody at the law enforcement facility. His next court appearance has not yet been announced. With no statement from his representatives or family, it’s unclear how he plans to respond to the charges.

