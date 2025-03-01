Medusa season 1: Release date, where to watch, cast, and more

Netflix is poised to bring another nail-biting suspense thriller fresh off Latin America to its roster with Medusa season 1. The Columbian drama is set to captivate the global audience with a suspenseful and mystery-filled story of power, revenge, and dark secrets.

Medusa season 1 is dropping on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, only on Netflix, bringing some of the biggest names in the Latin American drama landscape, like Perfect Strangers and Giants star Juana Acosta. Veteran actor Diego Trujillo will also be joining the cast.

Created by Said Chamie and Claudia Sánchez, the upcoming series will delve into powerful narratives and dark themes with amnesia at the center of it, driving an even bigger mystery to the storyline.

When is Medusa season 1 going to be released?

The new Colombian suspense thriller is coming to streaming next Wednesday, March 5, 2025. Medusa season 1 will have a total of 12 episodes, but it's still unknown if all 12 will release on the same day or not.

That said, the series is already scheduled for a March 5 premiere, along with other shows like the period drama The Leopard and WWE Evolve.

Where to watch the series?

Medusa season 1 is a Netflix Original Release, which means that the series will be released exclusively on Netflix on the scheduled release date. The only way to watch the show is to subscribe to the streaming service for those who haven't yet, as it won't be available to watch anywhere else.

Cast and characters in Medusa season 1

Medusa brings a star-studded cast, starting with the show's main protagonist, Juana Acosta. She will be playing Bárbara Hidalgo, a famous businesswoman who returns to her hometown in search of hidden truths and to seek revenge on the people who attempted to kill her. Acosta previously appeared in TV shows like Now and Then, Hospital Central, Vernon Subutex, and The Vineyard.

Beverly Hills Chihuahua star Manolo Cardona will be playing the role of investigator Danger Carmelo, who will help Bárbara discover the truth about what happened to her. Veteran actor Diego Trujillo, who has been a familiar face on TV for shows like Cunado vivas conmigo, Metástasis, and La Pola, will also be joining the cast. His role in the series is still unknown, although he will be part of the powerful Hidalgo dynasty, per Marie Claire Colombia.

The rest of the cast includes:

Carlos Torres

Sebastian Martinez

Mabel Moreno

Biassini Segura

Juanita Molina

Adriana Arango

Luis Fernando Hoyos

Laura Archbold

Sebastian Osorio

Angela Rodriguez

Mariana Mozo

Jacqueline Arenal

Ramses Ramos

Diana Wiswel

Johan Rivera

What is the series all about?

The first season of Medusa will be a story of dark secrets and revenge surrounding a famed CEO, Bárbara Hidalgo. She suffers an accident at sea right when she is about to assume the leadership of the powerful Hidalgo family conglomerate, leading to suspicions of foul play. Even worse, she loses her memory after the maritime accident, leaving her with no recollection of the accident.

Everyone becomes a suspect, including her family members, so she returns to her hometown to find out what really happened. Joining her in her quest for the truth is Detective Danger. Per the synopsis, here's what Netflix's suspense thriller fans can expect from Medusa.

"Somebody wants to kill CEO Bárbara Hidalgo. Can she find the culprit as her family schemes ruthlessly for control of their Colombian business empire?"

Is there a trailer?

Yes, Netflix Brazil released the trailer of Medusa season 1 on February 19, 2025, on YouTube, giving audiences a glimpse of the danger, deception, and mystery in the story. The 2-minute clip started off with Bárbara enjoying the sun as her yacht coasted the ocean until an explosion happened, throwing her out into the sea.

It then continues to her and Detective Danger's intricate search of who put the bomb on her yacht. Their investigation causes a web of tension within the Hildago family, ending in family drama, tense confrontations, and even more accidents.

Catch Medusa season 1 when it airs on Netflix on March 5, 2025.

