Willie Nelson 4th of July Picnic 2022 tickets: Where to buy, dates, price and more

American country music singer Willie Nelson is set to perform at the popular 4th of July festival along with sets from other artists, at Austin’s Q2 Stadium. Nelson will be performing with his family band at the 10-hour concert. It will also be joined by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Brothers Osborne, Allison Russell, Tyler Chiders, Charley Crockett, Micah Nelson’s band Particle Kid, Steve Early & The Dukes, and Asleep at the Wheel.

Tickets for the Willie Nelson 4th of July Picnic will be available starting Friday, April 15, at 10.00 am CT, via Ticketmaster. Club Luck members will get exclusive access to presale tickets and premium from April 8. The tickets are priced from $22 and go all the way up to $100.

Willie Nelson to release his new album, A Beautiful Time

The country-musician is slated to release his new album, A Beautiful Time, on April 29, his 89th birthday. He will compliment the release of his new album with a series of concerts. Apart from the 4th of July festival, the artist will also perform at the Outlaw Music Festival Tour. The trek will be supported by Isbell, Russell, Earl, Crockett, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Chris Stapleton, and The Avett Brothers, among other artists.

The 88-year-old singer will also be performing at the To Willie: A Birthday Celebration concert that will be hosted by Bruce Robinson. The concert will take place at Nelson’s Luck Ranch in Spicewood, northwest of Austin, and will feature performances from Nelson, Rateliff, Margo Price, Robert Earl Keen, Ray Wylie Hubbard, and Vincent Neil Emerson.

Wille Nelson and his recording group, The Family

Nelson's touring and recording group, the Family, has longstanding members. The original lineup included his sister Bobbie Nelson, drummer Paul English, harmonicist Mickey Raphael, bassist Bee Spears, Paul's younger brother Billy English, and Jody Payne.

The current lineup includes almost all members except Jody Payne, who retired, Bee Spears, who passed away in 2011, and Willie's sister Bobbie Nelson, who died in 2022.

More about Willie Nelson

(Image via Gary Miller / Getty Images)

Willie Nelson is known for a subgenre in country music called Outlaw Country, that was developed in the late 1960s. Nelsons's early successes include the album Shotgun Willie (1973), Red Headed Stranger (1975), and Stardust (1978).

Edited by Khushi Singh