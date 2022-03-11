Who was Bobbie Nelson? Tributes pour in as Willie Nelson's sister and bandmate dies aged 91

Willie Nelson’s sister Bobbie Nelson recently passed away on March 10 at the age of 91. The pianist died peacefully and was surrounded by her family, and the cause of death was not revealed.

The Willie Nelson and Family band also issued a statement that read:

“Her elegance, grace, beauty and talent made this world a better place. She was the first member of Willie’s band, as his pianist and singer. Our hearts are broken and she will be deeply missed. But we are so lucky to have had her in our lives. Please keep her family in your thoughts and give them the privacy they need at this time.”

AmandaShires @amandashires



📸 @jblackdub @ArlynStudios Bobbie Nelson was one of the first women musicians that I ever saw on stage. She was the first example I had of a woman playing music while also having a family. I’m honored to have known her. My deepest sympathies to the Nelson family. Bobbie Nelson was one of the first women musicians that I ever saw on stage. She was the first example I had of a woman playing music while also having a family. I’m honored to have known her. My deepest sympathies to the Nelson family. 📸 @jblackdub @ArlynStudios https://t.co/yrRZK0ACHi

Everything known about Bobbie Nelson

Born on January 1, 1931, Bobbie Lee Nelson’s grandmother taught her to play keyboards when she was five. Her grandfather bought her a piano after she made a few appearances at gospel conventions in Hillsboro, Texas.

Bobbie began singing with her brother in school acts and at church. She then tied the knot with Bud Fletcher at the age of 16 and the latter formed his band, The Texans. Even though Nelson and her brother joined the band, it was disassembled in 1955 after her divorce from Fletcher.

Bobbie Nelson's cause of death remains unknown as of now (Image via Gary Miller/Getty Images)

She then shifted to Fort Worth, Texas, and worked for the Hammond Organ Company. After her third marriage failed, she moved to Nashville, Tennessee in 1965, and played in restaurants and other places.

Bobbie’s brother then called her from New York in 1973, where he was recording with Atlantic Records. She then joined Willie on the piano for the recordings, which included the albums The Troublemaker, Shotgun Willie, and Phases and Stages.

She joined Willie Nelson’s newly formed band, The Family, and began touring with him. She released her solo debut album, Audiobiography, in 2008 and was inducted into the Texas County Music Hall of Fame in 2017.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Bobbie Nelson had gained recognition as a member of The Family band in all these years. Many popular celebrities paid tribute on Twitter when they heard about her death:

Eric Alper 🎧 @ThatEricAlper Bobbie Nelson, the older sister of Willie Nelson and the pianist in his band for nearly five decades, has died at 91.

She was inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame, and Willie always refers to her as "little sister" even though she is the older of the two. Bobbie Nelson, the older sister of Willie Nelson and the pianist in his band for nearly five decades, has died at 91. She was inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame, and Willie always refers to her as "little sister" even though she is the older of the two. https://t.co/6VTyDM3iCe

Margo Price @MissMargoPrice Nobody played piano like Bobbie Nelson and nobody ever will. She was the epitome of class, grace and style and I’m sure gonna miss seeing her on stage next to @WillieNelson … my heart goes out to Willie and the family band 🕊 Nobody played piano like Bobbie Nelson and nobody ever will. She was the epitome of class, grace and style and I’m sure gonna miss seeing her on stage next to @WillieNelson… my heart goes out to Willie and the family band 🕊 https://t.co/A6cpK1Yivb

Ron_H🇺🇸🦅 @Rabid_AU AUSTIN, Texas (March 10, 2022--- From The Nelson Family: Bobbie Nelson passed away this morning, peacefully and surrounded by family. Bobbie was 91.

Her elegance, grace, beauty and talent made this world a better place. She was the first member of Willie’s band. AUSTIN, Texas (March 10, 2022--- From The Nelson Family: Bobbie Nelson passed away this morning, peacefully and surrounded by family. Bobbie was 91. Her elegance, grace, beauty and talent made this world a better place. She was the first member of Willie’s band. https://t.co/gt1pQ9BkKS

Stephen Thomas Erlewine @sterlewine The great Bobbie Nelson, the pianist who anchored her brother Willie Nelson’s band the Family for nearly 50 years, has died at the age of 91. Hard to imagine Willie’s music without her. themusicuniverse.com/willie-nelsons… The great Bobbie Nelson, the pianist who anchored her brother Willie Nelson’s band the Family for nearly 50 years, has died at the age of 91. Hard to imagine Willie’s music without her. themusicuniverse.com/willie-nelsons…

Andy Langer @Andylanger Terrible, terrible news. Bobbie Nelson is gone. May her memory be a blessing. (Official release from The Family below): Terrible, terrible news. Bobbie Nelson is gone. May her memory be a blessing. (Official release from The Family below): https://t.co/CfLbtQYlUN

JESSE DAYTON @jessedayton RIP Sister Bobbie Nelson “Sister’s comin home”. Texas treasure. Beautiful soul. Sweetest person ever. Sending love & strength to the Nelson family. RIP Sister Bobbie Nelson “Sister’s comin home”. Texas treasure. Beautiful soul. Sweetest person ever. Sending love & strength to the Nelson family. 💔 https://t.co/lOudJoU2zL

No survivors of Nelson have so far been found, and detailed information about her personal life is yet to be revealed.

Edited by R. Elahi