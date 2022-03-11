Who was Bobbie Nelson? Tributes pour in as Willie Nelson's sister and bandmate dies aged 91

Willie Nelson’s sister Bobbie Nelson recently passed away on March 10 at the age of 91. The pianist died peacefully and was surrounded by her family, and the cause of death was not revealed.
The Willie Nelson and Family band also issued a statement that read:
“Her elegance, grace, beauty and talent made this world a better place. She was the first member of Willie’s band, as his pianist and singer. Our hearts are broken and she will be deeply missed. But we are so lucky to have had her in our lives. Please keep her family in your thoughts and give them the privacy they need at this time.”
Everything known about Bobbie Nelson
Born on January 1, 1931, Bobbie Lee Nelson’s grandmother taught her to play keyboards when she was five. Her grandfather bought her a piano after she made a few appearances at gospel conventions in Hillsboro, Texas.
Bobbie began singing with her brother in school acts and at church. She then tied the knot with Bud Fletcher at the age of 16 and the latter formed his band, The Texans. Even though Nelson and her brother joined the band, it was disassembled in 1955 after her divorce from Fletcher.
She then shifted to Fort Worth, Texas, and worked for the Hammond Organ Company. After her third marriage failed, she moved to Nashville, Tennessee in 1965, and played in restaurants and other places.
Bobbie’s brother then called her from New York in 1973, where he was recording with Atlantic Records. She then joined Willie on the piano for the recordings, which included the albums The Troublemaker, Shotgun Willie, and Phases and Stages.
She joined Willie Nelson’s newly formed band, The Family, and began touring with him. She released her solo debut album, Audiobiography, in 2008 and was inducted into the Texas County Music Hall of Fame in 2017.
Netizens pay tribute on Twitter
Bobbie Nelson had gained recognition as a member of The Family band in all these years. Many popular celebrities paid tribute on Twitter when they heard about her death:
No survivors of Nelson have so far been found, and detailed information about her personal life is yet to be revealed.