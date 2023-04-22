Willie Nelson 4th of July Picnic 2023: Lineup, tickets, venue and more

Country music legend Willie Nelson has announced the highly anticipated return of his Fourth of July Picnic, which is set to take place at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, on Independence Day, July 4, 2023. This year's event marks the 50th anniversary of the iconic gathering, which has become a beloved tradition for music fans and patriots alike.

Willie Nelson's 4th of July tickets will be available on Q2Stadium.com and SeatGeek.com on Friday, April 28 at 10 am CT. A Ticketmaster pre-sale will also begin on Monday, April 24.

The Fourth of July Picnic Series launched by Willie Nelson 50 years ago in 1973

The Fourth of July Picnic is a series of music festivals that have been held annually on Independence Day in the United States, organized by country music legend Willie Nelson. The first picnic was held in 1973 in Dripping Springs, Texas, and since then, it has become a beloved tradition for music fans and patriots alike.

Over the years, the Fourth of July Picnic has featured some of the biggest names in country music, including Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Kris Kristofferson, and Merle Haggard. The festival has also showcased up-and-coming artists, providing a platform for them to launch their careers.

Fans can expect a full day of music, food, and fun at the event, which is noted for its laid-back, joyful environment. The Fourth of July Picnic is more than just a music festival – it's a celebration of American independence and the spirit of country music. With its mix of established stars and up-and-coming artists, the festival continues to be a platform for new talent, while also honoring the legends of the genre.

Dwight Yoakam and Shakey Graves among others to perform with Willie Nelson on 4th of July

The festival is going to be an epic experience for American audiences as many amazing artists will perform at the July 4th Picnic event with Willie Nelson. Below is the lineup of the following artists:

Tyler Childers: American country singer-songwriter known for his soulful lyrics and traditional sound. He has released four studio albums and gained critical acclaim for his honest storytelling.

Dwight Yoakam: Country music legend and actor with over 25 million records sold worldwide. His unique blend of rock and country music, along with his honky-tonk style, has earned him multiple Grammy awards and a place in the country music hall of fame.

Shakey Graves is an American musician known for his raw, emotive performances and folk-inspired sound. He has released several albums and EPs, including And the War Came and Can't Wake Up, which showcase his ability to fuse different genres into a cohesive whole.

Sierra Ferrell is a Rising star in the country and folk music scene, known for her haunting vocals and old-timey sound. Her debut album, Long Time Coming, showcases her unique blend of traditional country and modern sensibilities.

Shane Smith & The Saints is a Texas-based country rock band known for their high-energy live shows and heartfelt lyrics. Their self-titled album and Hail Mary are fan favorites, and they have been praised for their authenticity and dedication to the roots of country music.

Asleep at The Wheel is a Texas-based Western Swing Band with over 25 albums and 10 Grammy awards to their name. Their unique style mixes jazz, blues, and country music, and they have become one of the genre's most influential bands.

Particle Kid: Son of Willie Nelson, Micah Nelson performs under the moniker Particle Kid and is known for his experimental blend of country, rock, and folk music. His album Window Rock showcases his unique style and has earned him critical acclaim in the music industry.

