Willow ending explained: How the thrilling finale sets up season 2

The epic season finale of Willow saw a lot of deaths, mind games, battles, and magic. The ending made it clear that the adventure is just getting started.

Like every fantasy movie/series, Willow is packed with evil creatures, cinematic battles, love, magic, and friendship. The final episode of the season was titled Children of the Wyrm and our heroes had to go through a lot throughout the show.

Willow stars Warwick Davis as Willow Ufgood, Ellie Bamber as Elora Danan, Ruby Cruz as Princess Kit Tanthalos, Erin Kellyman as Jade, Tony Revolori as Prince Graydon, Amar Chadha-Patel as Thraxus Boorman and Dempsey Bryk as Prince Airk.

Willow season 1 ending: What happened at Immemorial City?

Kit and Elora have to deal with a transformed Airk at Immemorial city. At the other end, Willow, Jade, Boorman, and Graydon stand frozen at the edge of the Shattered Sea. Jade confesses her feelings for Kit, and both she and Graydon leap into the void.

Boorman follows them, but the little magician does not. Airk feels nothing because he is under Crone's spell, as he repeatedly calls "the Wyrm". Kit and Elora try to strike a deal with Airk but he instead tells them to talk to Crone for a bit so they could all leave. Airk takes them to Lili, the disguised Crone.

Lili tells them to join hands with the Wyrm and embark on a new era. As Jade, Graydon, and Boorman approach Immemorial City, they notice a ferocious storm descending on the city. They discover the sealed door separating them from Kit, Elora, and Airk, but the storm beats them to it and they turn into stone.

Elora and Kit breach the burning doorway and get trapped. Sorsha and Airk are both there. Kit speaks to Sorsha, while Elora, who now feels nothing for Airk, spends some time with him.

The Crone begins convincing the duo to join them through various methods. Under a great tree, Elora tells Airk that magic does not come to her easily, to which he offers her a cup of Wyrm milk.

Kit also gets offered the same milk. When both of them are on the verge of consuming the wicked portion, Kit hears the voice of her father, Madmartigan. He tells her he is proud of her and that she is better than him in all aspects.

Kit rushes towards Elora but finds the Crone in her place. After an exchange, Kit turns to stone while Elora sees herself in a wedding ceremony. But right before the nuptials can get going, she refuses to bow to Wyrm's command, which angers the Crone, who then prepares to murder Elora.

Willow makes a hero's entry, destroys the illusion and begins an epic battle. Kit, Jade, Graydon, and Boorman, who had turned to stone, become normal and join the battle. The Crone reveals her true face and attacks Elora, while the others face the Gales.

Defeating Crone is hard since she is a powerful sorceress, but Willow helps Elora in executing the task. Kit and Jade partner to battle the skilled Airk who nearly kills them both, but Elora pierces a hole in the Crone and forces Airk to rush to the witch. The Crone and Airk kiss, and she dies. Kit then uses her father's sword to defeat an infected Airk.

In the end, she tearfully uses the green stone from Willow's staff along with childhood memories to heal him.

