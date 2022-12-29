Willow episode 6: Who is Allagash? Christian Slater's memorable cameo explained

Willow is currently streaming on Disney+, and the TV series, which has already aired six episodes, will wrap up after two more. The last two episodes will hit the platform on January 4, 2023, and January 11, 2023, respectively.

Noted screenwriter Jonathan Kasdan developed this sequel to the 1988 film of the same name. Among the original cast members, Warwick Davis, Joanne Whalley, Kevin Pollak, and Rick Overton returned to join the series.

Meanwhile, Val Kilmer, aka the disgraced knight Madmartigan, didn’t feature in a full-fledged role, but he did make his presence felt via a voice cameo in the sixth and latest episode.

In episode 6 of Willow, viewers were also pleased to see Mr. Robot star, Christian Slater. The Golden Globe-winning actor appeared as Allagash, Madmartigan’s knight and a prisoner in Skellin.

Christian Slater's cameo as Allagash in Willow saw some intense moments

Episode 6 of the TV show, titled Prisoners of Skellin, features Willow (Warwick Davis) and Madmartigan’s daughter Kit (Ruby Cruz), who are both captured by trolls, meeting a fellow prisoner who introduces himself as Allagash.

He told Kit that Madmartigan’s squire Thraxus Boorman (Amar Chadha-Patel) had betrayed both of them and that Madmartigan went missing after entering a secret vault located in the Dread Mines of Skellin, aka the prison mines.

After convincing Kit to free him, both of them, along with Willow, reach Wiggleheim’s tomb.

Wiggleheim, a noted Nelwyn adventurer, was supposedly buried with the Kymerian Cuirass. Upon reaching the tomb, they come face-to-face with Boorman, Kit’s love interest Jade (Erin Kellyman), and Elora Danan (Ellie Bamber).

As expected, Allagash and Boorman start a duel, each calling the other a traitor. After a while, the group enters the tomb by answering riddles to open a secret door. Allagash and Boorman fight again over the Cuirass.

Allagash later vanishes with the Cuirass, disappointing the team. However, he returns when the trolls attack them and informs the group that the Cuirass isn’t functional.

Willow @WillowOfficial 🧌🤧. Trolls, magic, and @christianslater in the newest episode of #Willow tonight at midnight PT🧌🤧. Trolls, magic, and @christianslater in the newest episode of #Willow tonight at midnight PT ✨🧌🤧. https://t.co/Sl7Hc5JDZ8

The following sequences in the episode reveal Allagash as one of Madmartigan’s closest friends in their youth, and the only knight in Galladoorn who was "dumber” than him. He regrets betraying his close friend, and for redemption, he asks Kit and the others to leave, requesting Kit to take care of Elora, while he fights the trolls.

Allagash closes the door behind him and apparently dies to protect the Chosen One and Madmartigan’s daughter.

Is Christian Slater's Allagash dead?

In the latest episode, viewers saw Allagash up against a gang of trolls, and he literally vanished beneath them. So, while it is implied that he is dead, his body is never shown.

Reports also state that Christian Slater was signed for only one episode of Willow. However, since the news has not yet been confirmed, the possibility of a miraculous return has not entirely been ruled out.

Whether Slater would ever come back as the valiant warrior in the Willowverse is a question that will only have answers in the future. Slater, however, claimed that he was “really happy” to play the “fun character.” Before the episode aired, he spoke to Jamie Jirak of Comicbook, expressing his excitement and anxiety for his part. He said:

“I had so much fun doing it. But you don't know if it's going to translate to how they're going to put it all together and if they're going to keep in the bumps and the mistakes and the black eyes.”

The 1980s heartthrob also suffered several cuts and bruises while filming the intense fight scenes on the show. On Willow's red carpet release, Slater shared with Cinemablend:

“I did get a black eye. Yeah. For real. I mean, one of those fight scenes, I didn't realize it until I went back to the makeup trailer and was trying to wipe this thing off and it wasn't coming off.”

Willow’s first six episodes can be streamed on Disney+.

