Who does Christian Slater play in Willow?

Willow is ready to bring back the magic of the 1988 film of the same name to TV screens, with familiar characters and familiar settings, but with a few new characters like an adult Elora Danan and an unnamed character played by Christian Slater, a veteran of the fantasy genre. Given the hype surrounding the upcoming series among the dedicated fanbase, Disney has kept many details about the show under wraps.

The Ron Howard-directed fantasy film's TV adaptation will lack some major characters, like Val Kilmer's mercenary Madmartigan. Perhaps Slater will replace this character spiritually. The synopsis for Willow (2022) reads:

"An unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world."

Though there is little known about Slater's character in the series, here is all we know about the unnamed character ahead of Willow's premiere on November 30, 2022, on Disney+.

Willow: What is Christian Slater playing, and what do we know about him?

So far, Disney has been very discreet about the characters in the upcoming TV series. While there are some returning characters, like Warwick Davis' titular character and Joanne Whalley's Sorsha, some actors like Val Kilmer will not be returning to the show.

The D-23 Expo confirmed that Slater is in the show, but it did not reveal anything else about the actor's role. According to sources, Slater's character will be a friend of Madmartigan (played by Kilmer in the original film), who helped Willow save the princess and subsequently the world. Slater will also most likely aid Warwick Davis' character in this new journey.

Speaking about starring in Willow, Slater said:

"I love the fantasy, the sci-fi, just getting to be a part of this show was, I will be honest with you, an absolute dream come true. This was a very fun character, we got to have some improv, ad-libs we came up with stuff on the spot, which was fun."

Christian Slater is one of the show's biggest stars right now. Slater, who has been in the business since he was eight years old, has appeared in over 80 films in his illustrious career, which began with the ABC soap opera One Life to Live.

Born into a family of artists, his father was a soap opera actor, and his mother was a casting agent in New York City, so it is no surprise that Slater followed the path to stardom. He has worked in film, TV, and Broadway productions from a young age. He made his film debut with the role of Binx Davey in The Legend of Billie Jean (1985). Following this, he appeared in numerous other successful projects like Heathers (1988), Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991), Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991), Bed of Roses (1996), Hard Rain (1998), Churchill: The Hollywood Years (2004), He Was a Quiet Man (2007), and Nymphomaniac (2013).

His role will be revealed when Willow premieres on Disney+ with two episodes on November 30, 2022.

