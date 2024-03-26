Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2: Release date and time in all regions and more explored

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 is scheduled to premiere its theatrical release on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Fathom Events has announced the limited theatrical release of Blood and Honey 2 in the United States for three days.

Following Christopher Robin's abandonment and eventual feral transformation, the titular bear and more of his Hundred Acre Wood animal companions, including Tigger and Owl, resume their horrific rampage in the forthcoming horror sequel.

Despite the divided anticipation among horror genre enthusiasts, the bad reception of the previous movie has influenced expectations for Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2.

The current proliferation of psychologically disturbing films targeted at children has also generated widespread polarization among viewers.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2.

When is Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 releasing? Details of date in all regions

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 is scheduled for a theatrical release on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, internationally on the following days, depending on fans' time zones:

However, the film will run in theatres for a three-day cinematic release till March 28, 2024.

Time Zone Release Day Release Day Pacific Standard Time (PST) Tuesday March 26, 2024 Central Standard Time (CST) Tuesday March 26, 2024 Eastern Standard Time (EST) Tuesday March 26, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) Tuesday March 26, 2024 Central European Time (CET) Tuesday March 26, 2024 Indian Standard Time (IST Tuesday March 26, 2024 Philippine Time (PHT) Tuesday March 26, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time (ACST) Tuesday March 26, 2024

Does Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 have a trailer?

The trailer for Blood and Honey 2 provides an initial and unsettling glimpse at the newest installment of the mascot horror genre. In the teaser, Christopher Robin is shown as being tormented by his childhood memories while attempting to unravel a string of horrifying murders in the present, all presented in visually stunning scenes.

Consequently, Pooh and his malevolent accomplices also engage in indiscriminate killing, which is expected to comprise the majority of the film.

Above all, the teaser serves as evidence that the sequel is adopting a more earnest approach compared to its predecessor.

In addition, the official synopsis of the film states:

"Deep within the 100-Acre-Wood, a destructive rage grows as Winnie-the-Pooh, Piglet, Owl, and Tigger find their home and their lives endangered after Christopher Robin revealed their existence. Not wanting to live in the shadows any longer, the group decides to take the fight to the town of Ashdown, home of Christopher Robin, leaving a bloody trail of death and mayhem in their wake."

It adds:

" Winnie and his savage friends will soon show everyone that the hunters will soon become the hunted, whilst looking to exact their revenge on Christopher Robin once and for all."

Who stars in Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2?

There are only a few actors from the previous movie who will reprise their roles in the cast of Blood and Honey 2, considering the number of characters killed in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey was significant.

Consequently, other new names have been revealed for the sequel, including stunt performer Ryan Oliva, who will assume the role of the malevolent character, Pooh Bear. BAFTA winner Simon Callow, known for his role in A Room with a View, will be joining the cast as Cavendish.

Scott Chambers takes on the role of Christopher Robin, replacing Nikolai Leon who initially portrayed the position.

Scott Chambers as Christopher Robin

Ryan Oliva as Winnie-the-Pooh

Peter DeSouza-Feighoney as Young Winnie-the-Pooh

Eddy MacKenzie as Piglet

Lewis Santer as Tigger

Marcus Massey as Owl

Simon Callow as Cavendish

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2, is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 26, 2024.