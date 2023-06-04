“Wish he knew the impact he had”: Late Masterchef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo’s wife thanks fans a month after his passing

Masterchef Australia, which is currently airing season 15, lost an integral part of the team just as the season was getting ready to take off. Jock Zonfrillo, one of the judges of the show, passed away on April 30, 2023. His family took to social media to share the news of his demise, and the network postponed the airing of the season premiere by a week in order to grieve and honor the cherished chef.

Jock’s wife, Lauren, recently took to social media through Jock’s Instagram account to thank fans for their love and support and stated that she wished that Zonfrillo knew the impact he had on people.

“I wish he knew how loved he was and he knew the impact that he had on so many people.”

In the post, she further said that the television presenter had a lot of behind-the-scenes clips and upcoming projects that she is still trying to decide what to do with.

Several chefs and celebrities, including Andy Allen, who is a judge on the cooking show, took to social media to further lend their support to Lauren, Jock, and their family.

Jock Zonfrillo’s wife opens up about the late Masterchef Australia judge a month after his passing

Masterchef Australia fans were shocked just ahead of season 21’s premiere as Jock Zonfrillo's family took to social media to announce his demise on April 30, 2023. It has been more than a month since the beloved chef passed away, leaving an impossible void to fill in the cooking competition.

Jock’s wife, Lauren, recently took to social media to thank fans for their kind and thoughtful messages and stated that while she wishes that she was able to respond to every message individually, the process gets overwhelming for her.

In the video, she further shared that she was still trying to come to terms with the Masterchef Australia judge's passing. She said:

"It’s been a month now, since we lost Jock and I put a line in a sentence thinking that at the one month mark, I’d turn some sort of a corner, obviously, that hasn’t happened."

Lauren continued that there’s no time that she can allocate to thank everyone all over the world who reached out after the Masterchef Australia judge’s passing.

She further explained that she and Jock Zonfrillo worked really hard on his social media account and that she is currently in the process of making a decision as to what to do with it. She added that Jock had lots of projects that he was working on, including behind-the-scenes interviews from Masterchef Australia, books, a fashion range, a television show that he filmed last year in Italy along with the family, and spirits aging in a distillery.

She informed the fans that she’s not sure what they would want to see or what is appropriate, but that she wants to honor her late husband appropriately. She added that she’s unsure if there’s a path forward on social media but added that she’ll put out a poll so Jock’s fans can help her decide.

Masterchef Australia season 15 airs episodes Monday through Friday on Disney+.

