Wolf Alice tour 2022 tickets: Where to buy, presale, price, dates and more

English alternative rock band Wolf Alice has announced the extension of their upcoming tour in support of the album Blue Weekend. The band will perform in US and Canada from late September through October, after performing across North America and Australia on the previously announced dates for March and April.
Tickets for Wolf Alice's North American tour dates are now available and can be purchased from the band's official website and Ticketmaster. 1-day and 2-day tickets are available in the General Admission, General Admission Plus, VIP and Platinum categories.
The tickets start from $99 and go up to $1350. Earlier in February, the band announced its dates for the ongoing world tour. They are also set to perform at the Glastonbury Festival in June and the Firefly Festival in September this year.
Wolf Alice 2022 North American Tour dates
The venues and dates for the tour as as follows:
- March 19 and 20, 2022 -- Raymond James Stadium Grounds, Tampa, Florida
- March 21, 2022 – The Buckhead Theatre, Atlanta, Georgia
- March 22, 2022 – Cat’s Cradle, Chapel Hill, Carrboro, North Carolina
- March 24, 2022 – The Stone Pony, Asbury Park, New Jersey
- March 25, 2022 – Space Ballroom, Hamden, Connecticut
- March 26, 2022 – University XL Live, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
- March 28, 2022 – Corona Theatre, Montreal, Canada
- March 29, 2022 – Opera House, Toronto, Canada
- March 30, 2022 – Beachland Ballroom, Cleveland
- April 1, 2022 – Stage AE, Pittsburg, Pennsylvania
- April 2, 2022 – Elevation, Grand Rapids, Minnesota
- April 3, 2022 – Deluxe, Indianapolis
- April 4, 2022 – Majestic, Madison
- April 5, 2022 -- Old National Centre, Indianapolis
- April 6, 2022 -- Majestic Theatre, Madison
- April 8, 2022 – Wooly’s, Des Moines, Iowa
- April 11, 2022 – Bourbon Theatre, Lincoln
- April 12, 2022 – Delmar Hall, St. Louis,Missouri
- April 14, 2022 – Emo’s, Austin, Texas
- April 15, 2022 – Echo Lounge & Music Hall, Dallas, Texas
- April 16, 2022 – House of Blues, Houston, Texas
- June 20, 2022 – Red Rocks Ampitheatre, Morrison, Colorado (with Bleachers)
- June 22, 2022 – Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles (with Halsey)
- September 27, 2022 – Terminal 5, New York
- September 29, 2022 – Higher Ground, Burlington, Vermont
- September 30, 2022 – Big Night Live, Boston, Massachusetts
- October 1, 2022 – Empire Live Albany, New York
- October 3, 2022 – Newport Music Hall, Columbus, Ohio
- October 4, 2022 – St. Andrew’s Hall, Detroit, Miami
- October 6, 2022 – Riviera Theatre, Chicago, Illinois
- October 7, 2022 – The Fillmore, Minneapolis, Minnesota
- October 8, 2022 – The Truman, Kansas City, Missouri
- October 10, 2022 – Ogden Theatre, Denver, Colorado
- October 11, 2022 – Complex – Grand, Salt Lake City, Utah
- October 13, 2022 – Showbox SoDo, Seattle, Washington
- October 14, 2022 – Commodore, Vancouver, British Columbia
- October 15, 2022 – Crystal Ballroom, Portland, Oregon
- October 17, 2022 – The Fillmore, San Francisco, California
More about Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice is from London, England, formed in 2010. The band consists of singer Ellie Rowsell, guitarist Joff Oddie, bassist Wolf Alice and drummer Theo Ellis. The band has won several awards, including Best Breakthrough Artist in 2014, and Best New Artist in 2015.
Their 2018 album Visions of a Life won Album of the Year in 2018 and won the Brit Award in 2018. They recently won the NME Award for Best Festival Headliner.