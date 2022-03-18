Wolf Alice tour 2022 tickets: Where to buy, presale, price, dates and more

English alternative rock band Wolf Alice has announced the extension of their upcoming tour in support of the album Blue Weekend. The band will perform in US and Canada from late September through October, after performing across North America and Australia on the previously announced dates for March and April.

Tickets for Wolf Alice's North American tour dates are now available and can be purchased from the band's official website and Ticketmaster. 1-day and 2-day tickets are available in the General Admission, General Admission Plus, VIP and Platinum categories.

The tickets start from $99 and go up to $1350. Earlier in February, the band announced its dates for the ongoing world tour. They are also set to perform at the Glastonbury Festival in June and the Firefly Festival in September this year.

Wolf Alice 2022 North American Tour dates

The venues and dates for the tour as as follows:

March 19 and 20, 2022 -- Raymond James Stadium Grounds, Tampa, Florida

March 21, 2022 – The Buckhead Theatre, Atlanta, Georgia

March 22, 2022 – Cat’s Cradle, Chapel Hill, Carrboro, North Carolina

March 24, 2022 – The Stone Pony, Asbury Park, New Jersey

March 25, 2022 – Space Ballroom, Hamden, Connecticut

March 26, 2022 – University XL Live, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

March 28, 2022 – Corona Theatre, Montreal, Canada

March 29, 2022 – Opera House, Toronto, Canada

March 30, 2022 – Beachland Ballroom, Cleveland

April 1, 2022 – Stage AE, Pittsburg, Pennsylvania

April 2, 2022 – Elevation, Grand Rapids, Minnesota

April 3, 2022 – Deluxe, Indianapolis

April 4, 2022 – Majestic, Madison

April 5, 2022 -- Old National Centre, Indianapolis

April 6, 2022 -- Majestic Theatre, Madison

April 8, 2022 – Wooly’s, Des Moines, Iowa

April 11, 2022 – Bourbon Theatre, Lincoln

April 12, 2022 – Delmar Hall, St. Louis,Missouri

April 14, 2022 – Emo’s, Austin, Texas

April 15, 2022 – Echo Lounge & Music Hall, Dallas, Texas

April 16, 2022 – House of Blues, Houston, Texas

June 20, 2022 – Red Rocks Ampitheatre, Morrison, Colorado (with Bleachers)

June 22, 2022 – Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles (with Halsey)

September 27, 2022 – Terminal 5, New York

September 29, 2022 – Higher Ground, Burlington, Vermont

September 30, 2022 – Big Night Live, Boston, Massachusetts

October 1, 2022 – Empire Live Albany, New York

October 3, 2022 – Newport Music Hall, Columbus, Ohio

October 4, 2022 – St. Andrew’s Hall, Detroit, Miami

October 6, 2022 – Riviera Theatre, Chicago, Illinois

October 7, 2022 – The Fillmore, Minneapolis, Minnesota

October 8, 2022 – The Truman, Kansas City, Missouri

October 10, 2022 – Ogden Theatre, Denver, Colorado

October 11, 2022 – Complex – Grand, Salt Lake City, Utah

October 13, 2022 – Showbox SoDo, Seattle, Washington

October 14, 2022 – Commodore, Vancouver, British Columbia

October 15, 2022 – Crystal Ballroom, Portland, Oregon

October 17, 2022 – The Fillmore, San Francisco, California

More about Wolf Alice

Wolf Alice is from London, England, formed in 2010. The band consists of singer Ellie Rowsell, guitarist Joff Oddie, bassist Wolf Alice and drummer Theo Ellis. The band has won several awards, including Best Breakthrough Artist in 2014, and Best New Artist in 2015.

Their 2018 album Visions of a Life won Album of the Year in 2018 and won the Brit Award in 2018. They recently won the NME Award for Best Festival Headliner.

Edited by Saman