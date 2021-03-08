"Women belong in the kitchen": Burger King destroyed after Women's Day tweet backfires 

Fast-food chain Burger King's social media division may have tied a noose around its own neck after their Women's Day campaign completely backfired. The burger joint has landed itself in hot water over a tweet that said "Women belong in the kitchen," something that did not sit well with netizens. Since the initial backlash, Burger King has released a follow-up statement with a justification but doesn't seem willing to change its stance on the potentially crude and distasteful wording.

Also read: "Xenophobic, racist couple": Hailey and Justin Bieber slammed online after video of them mocking Mexicans goes viral

Burger King's Women's Day tweet backfires massively

Women belong in the kitchen. — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) March 8, 2021

The contentious tweet instantly raised eyebrows as the statement came off as sexist, especially on Women's Day. After the initial negative reception, Burger King tried to defend its stance by saying that they're trying to slip the stigma of the sexist comment by shedding light on the lack of female representation in the culinary workforce.

Why would we delete a tweet that’s drawing attention to a huge lack of female representation in our industry, we thought you’d be on board with this as well? We've launched a scholarship to help give more of our female employees the chance to pursue a culinary career. — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) March 8, 2021

Burger King further attempts to salvage the situation by talking about how they are pioneering a scholarship program for women to pursue a career in the culinary arts.

We are proud to be launching a new scholarship programme which will help female Burger King employees pursue their culinary dreams! — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) March 8, 2021

After quoting that their intent with "women belong in the kitchen" was meant to be empowering, they have tried to back it up with a statement that only 20% of their chefs are women, and they're campaigning to empower women who choose a culinary career.

Advertisement

That being said, the internet was not having any of it and instantly called out Burger King on Twitter. Fans of the franchise are unhappy with the statement and are asking for it to be taken down ASAP.

Burger King account admin waking up to 324 missed calls and 42 emails from Human Resources pic.twitter.com/l1eBOtRW7f — Tashdeed Faruk (@TKFaruk8) March 8, 2021

Burger King ?????? pic.twitter.com/ANCG7mZxip — Caught in 4k (@Kaughtin4k) March 8, 2021

How to eat Burger King; a tutorial👍 pic.twitter.com/CozshwKdRe — Katie ♡︎’s mel (@0H4NN4_) March 8, 2021

nice save burger king pic.twitter.com/SPypMYAw56 — clanky (@clankybot777) March 8, 2021

Advertisement

This is why Ms. Jollibee is superior than burger king pic.twitter.com/R0nLa8rgAA — lily 😒🤌 (@MsPrisdent) March 8, 2021

Burger king used misogyny as a clickbait. Nothing draws twitter users attention faster than this. Genius advert🤲 — kevin🍑 (@kevin__k9) March 8, 2021

burger king after tweeting "women belong in the kitchen" pic.twitter.com/S71PuqmDr2 — mun (@sleepdeprivedza) March 8, 2021

burger king : I shall tweet "Women belong in the kitchen" and try to bait sexists into reading the thread - I shall then promote my own services



women: ...



burger king: I have ended sexism pic.twitter.com/SY36enUMsS — mun (@sleepdeprivedza) March 8, 2021

Advertisement

How did Burger King think THAT was a good marketing idea? Like they tried that stupid “donating to streamers” thing that was awful, and now this? They need a whole new marketing team, cause that was so tone deaf it hurt — Scott Smajor (@Smajor1995) March 8, 2021

Also read: The Crown memes trend online after Meghan-Harry Netflix deal revelation in Oprah interview