"Women belong in the kitchen": Burger King destroyed after Women's Day tweet backfires 

Fast-food chain Burger King's social media division may have tied a noose around its own neck after their Women's Day campaign completely backfired. The burger joint has landed itself in hot water over a tweet that said "Women belong in the kitchen," something that did not sit well with netizens. Since the initial backlash, Burger King has released a follow-up statement with a justification but doesn't seem willing to change its stance on the potentially crude and distasteful wording.
Burger King's Women's Day tweet backfires massively
The contentious tweet instantly raised eyebrows as the statement came off as sexist, especially on Women's Day. After the initial negative reception, Burger King tried to defend its stance by saying that they're trying to slip the stigma of the sexist comment by shedding light on the lack of female representation in the culinary workforce.
Burger King further attempts to salvage the situation by talking about how they are pioneering a scholarship program for women to pursue a career in the culinary arts.
After quoting that their intent with "women belong in the kitchen" was meant to be empowering, they have tried to back it up with a statement that only 20% of their chefs are women, and they're campaigning to empower women who choose a culinary career.
That being said, the internet was not having any of it and instantly called out Burger King on Twitter. Fans of the franchise are unhappy with the statement and are asking for it to be taken down ASAP.
