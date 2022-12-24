Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair release date and time 

Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair is a highly anticipated documentary that will chronicle the epic life story and career of American professional wrestler Richard Morgan Fliehr, best known as Ric Flair.

The much-awaited film is all set to premiere exclusively on Peacock on Monday, December 26, 2022, at 3:01 am ET. Ben Houser has served as the director of the documentary, while Tom Rinaldi has acted as the narrator. The film is produced by WWE.

Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair will also feature Mike Tyson, Hulk Hogan, and other icons

A still from Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair (Image Via Peacock/YouTube)

The movie, depicting the glorious and controversial career and life of the record six-time winner of the prestigious Wrestler of the Year award, Ric Flair, will be released on Monday, December 26, 2022, exclusively on Peacock at 3:01 am ET.

The documentary will be two hours long. The official synopsis, given by Peacock, reads:

"16-time World Champion and 2-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is one of the most prolific and controversial superstars in professional wrestling history. Flair is a true American icon: from his famous “Woooo” that is still heard in stadiums and arenas throughout the US, to his influence on hip hop music."

A still from Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair (Image Via Peacock/YouTube)

It further reads:

"At 73 years-old Flair remains a constant in American pop culture, but who is the real man behind the outrageous persona? Finally, Flair reveals all, opening up about his storied career, inside and outside of the ring, over the last 50 years. Hulk Hogan, Mike Tyson, Post Malone, Stephen A. Smith, and Charlotte Flair are among those who join Flair in telling the tale of the man behind “The Man.”"

Flair, nicknamed The Nature Boy, has had a prolific career in the wrestling business for over 50 years. He is a 16-time world champion in the WWE, a record equaled only by John Cena. Flair is regarded by many as the greatest wrestler of all time.

On the personal front, Flair has been married five times and has four children. One of his kids, Charlotte Flair, is an accomplished wrestler in the WWE.

The official trailer for the documentary was dropped by Peacock on December 17, 2022, and it provides viewers with exciting glimpses of what to expect from it.

In the trailer, Flair can be seen reflecting on his legendary wrestling career. Apart from the legend Ric Flair himself, Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair will also feature Mike Tyson, Hulk Hogan, Stephen A. Smith, Post Malone, and Charlotte Flair, among others.

A still from Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair (Image Via Peacock/YouTube)

By the looks of it, the documentary is going to be quite nostalgic for viewers, especially wrestling fans.

Don't forget to watch Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair, which will arrive on Peacock on Monday, December 26, 2022, at 3:01 am ET.

