Real reason why Ric Flair might be angry at former WWE General Manager, according to wrestling promoter

Wrestling promoter Conrad Thompson recently discussed the potential real-life heat between Ric Flair and former WWE General Manager Eric Bischoff.

On the To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair recently stated that Eric Bischoff irritated him. The Nature Boy denied animosity between himself and Hulk Hogan, claiming that Bischoff was signing his checks. However, he also referred to the former RAW General Manager as a prick.

In an exclusive interview with Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc., Conrad Thompson shared that neither he nor Bischoff understood what made Flair furious. However, The Nature Boy said on the podcast that the WCW legend had said something in the documentary that made him angry when he saw it back:

"When I asked Eric about it, he didn't remember what he said in the documentary, but Ric said on the podcast that Eric said something on the documentary that when he saw it back, pissed him off. And that's not the first time that's happened," Conrad said.

The wrestling promoter gave an instance of Flair being furious during ESPN's '30 for 30' documentary. According to Thompson, The Nature Boy did not take feedback that was inclined negatively.

"When Ric saw '30 for 30,' the ESPN documentary from five years ago or whatever it was, he was pretty off about that, too, with what some folks had to say. And so a few people got some nasty text messages, because nobody wants to see or hear or read someone that they know, like, and care about say something that was maybe less than flattering," Thompson mentioned.

Randy Cruz @randyjcruz “FIRE ME, I’M ALREADY FIRED!” - Ric Flair to Eric Bischoff



24 years ago today on WCW Monday Nitro!



“FIRE ME, I’M ALREADY FIRED!” - Ric Flair to Eric Bischoff24 years ago today on WCW Monday Nitro!https://t.co/FVMeIwAYtS

The two WWE Hall of Famers had one of the most heated on-screen feuds in WCW history. This resulted in some memorable moments. However, even after all these years, it appears that the two men have a legitimate beef.

Thompson believes that Ric Flair was not happy with the way Bischoff dealt with him in WCW

Ric Flair has repeatedly stated on his podcast that he did not feel appreciated in WCW in the same way that Hulk Hogan or Randy Savage did.

Conrad Thompson stated during the same interview that Flair believes those guys came in, made more money, and were asked to put them over. Hence, the 16-time World Champion has some animosity toward Bischoff, the Senior Vice President of WCW.

"Where in his [Flair] mind's eye, those guys came in, made more money, and he was asked to put them over. And of course, that's just the nature of the business, but Ric certainly feels a certain type of way about it and has some animosity towards Eric. I guess that bubbles to the surface, which is odd because they were just together in July at The Roast of Ric Flair, and seemed like it was all smiles," Conrad concluded. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

The wrestling promoter is not precisely sure what Bischoff said, but he guesses he'll find out on the 26th when the two-hour-long documentary about the 16-time World Champion airs on Peacock.

Why do you think Ric Flair is angry with Eric Bischoff? Sound off in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Poll : 0 votes