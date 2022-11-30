"He's still a prick" - Ric Flair takes a shot at WWE Hall of Famer 

After more than 50 years in the wrestling business, Ric Flair has picked up his fair share of enemies along the way. One person in particular, is Eric Bischoff.

Bischoff and Flair notably worked together in the late 1990s in WCW, where Eric served as the company's executive producer, meaning he was one of the people tasked with the hiring and firing of the performers on the show.

While plugging his upcoming documentary, Flair stated on his To Be The Man podcast that he still has animosity towards the Hall of Famer.

"I'm pissed off at Eric," Flair said. "Everybody wants to think there was animosity with me and Hulk. Hulk didn't sign my checks, Eric did. Eric f**ked me everytime he turned around. When he sees my documentary, he is still a prick in it. He's still a prick. He's an arrogant prick." (H/T Wrestling News)

Flair and Bischoff's most noteworthy confrontation came at WCW's biggest show Starrcade 1998, which surprisingly saw the executive defeat the 16-time World Champion by pinfall.

Ric Flair confirms his appearance for huge WWE Premium Live Event

Despite the company yet to announce his showing for the event, the Nature Boy recently stated that he will be in attendance for the 2023 Royal Rumble event.

Continuing on To Be The Man, Ric Flair revealed that he would be in San Antonio on Saturday, January 28th, 2023, as WWE begins its road to WrestleMania.

"I'm gonna be there," Flair said. "They didn't say don't tell anybody." (H/T Wrestlingnews.co)

The 73-year-old is no stranger to the Royal Rumble as he famously won the marquee battle royal in 1992. The victory also awarded him the then-vacant WWE Championship, his 8th world title win at the time.

