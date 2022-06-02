WWE to produce 2-hour Ric Flair documentary

WWE is set to produce a new two-hour-long documentary about WWE Hall of Famer and 16-time champion Ric Flair.

Flair began his career all the way back in 1972, and won his first World Championship title in 1981. From there, he would go on to wrestle all over the world, building one of the most iconic careers the wrestling industry has ever seen. He worked two separate stints for Vince McMahon's company, one between 1991 to 1993, and another between 2001 to 2009. Though it is believed that Nature Boy is not on the best terms with the company at present, after the allegations during the infamous Planeride from Hell episode of Dark Side of The Ring.

However, it now appears that WWE is working on a new project surrounding the life and career of The Nature Boy. Vince McMahon's company and FOX Sports reporter Tom Rinaldi are set to team up to produce a new two-hour documentary, which will apparently contain never-before seen footage of Ric Flair. WWE took to social media with a post announcing the news.

"Woooo! @RicFlairNatrBoy, Tom Rinaldi and @WWE enter partnership on an unprecedented 2 hour documentary featuring never-before-revealed history about the one and only Nature Boy!" the company wrote.

When will Ric Flair return to the ring?

It was recently announced that Ric Flair would be returning to the in-ring competition at the age of 73.

Flair will be competing for Starcast Events, and recently shared on social media that tickets for the match have sold out. There is no word as of yet on who Flair's opponent might be.

Rumours of an in-ring return for Flair began after footage of the Hall of Famer taking bumps for Jay Lethal circulated on social media.

It will be interesting to see what the reception to the documentary will be, and if Flair's last match will be a success. You can read more about the Nature Boy by clicking here.

