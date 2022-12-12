WWE Hall of Famer takes a shot at "whiny baby" Ric Flair

With his upcoming documentary 'Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair' set to be released on December 26th, The Nature Boy has been rekindling some old rivalries, most notably the one with Eric Bischoff.

Both men have had difficult times working with one another over the years, including their real-life dispute over Flair's pay when he worked for Bischoff and WCW in the late 1990s, with their disdain for each other being legitimately shown on national TV.

Eric recently told Flair to focus on himself and his documentary rather than their feud, leading to a back-and-forth on Twitter between the two.

Whilst speaking on his podcast, 83 Weeks, Bischoff spoke about his 20-plus decade-long rivalry with Flair sparking up again.

"I just pointed out this is some of Ric's best work and he should thank me for that. I brought that out in him. I brought that level of emotion and I brought out what became, really, the best Ric Flair. I brought that out of him. He should be thanking me for helping him to get over instead of just being a whiny baby about this whole thing. I don't get it." H/T Wrestling News

With the extra spice of The Nature Boy and Bischoff's rivalry, fans will eagerly anticipate the release of Flair's documentary on Peacock to see if any further information about them appears.

Ric Flair's family member comments on the Eric Bischoff situation

Given the platform that both WWE Hall of Famers have, the possibility of their dirty laundry being aired out for the world to see and hear is more likely than in most cases.

During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, Flair's son-in-law Conrad Thompson said that Ric's distaste for Bischoff was reignited whilst he began making his upcoming documentary.

"When I asked Eric about it, he didn't remember what he said in the documentary, but Ric said on the podcast that Eric said something on the documentary that when he saw it back, pissed him off. And that's not the first time that's happened." H/T Wrestling Inc

Both Eric Bischoff and Ric Flair are two of the most polarizing figures in pro wrestling history who both love the limelight. Therefore, it is not much of a surprise to see the two trying to one-up each other on social media.

What are your thoughts on Ric Flair and Eric Bischoff's Twitter feud? Let us know in the comments section below.

