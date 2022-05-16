Wordle #331 answer for Monday, May 16

Wordle is a viral word quiz that became a trending rage in January 2022. Millions of people play the game and shar their scores on social media.

However, the creator of the game, Josh Wardle, revealed that he made the game for the enjoyment of one person only, his wife Palak Shah. The software engineer's wife is a quiz lover and takes great pleasure in solving crosswords and other puzzles.

The couple worked together to create a prototype for the game in 2013. Shah was in charge of making the solution list, where she listed more than ten thousand words. The list included numerous vague words that were unheard of. The project was dropped by the engineer only to be picked up some ten years later during the pandemic.

The two decided to modify the game as a personal project. They were successful in making it enjoyable by slashing down eighty per cent of its solution list and adding a one-game per day limit.

Slowly, its player base started to grow. Looking at its growth, the couple decided to make Wordle public in October 2021. After its release, it took the game mere months to take over the internet and become one of the top-searched mini games.

The solution for Wordle #331 rhymes with the word "shelve"

Players can crack today's Wordle by going over the following hints:

1) The word begins with the letter D.

2) The word conatins a repeating vowel.

3) The word contains the letter V in it.

4) The word ends with the letter E.

Today's answer is a fairly common word that rhymes with the word "shelve." The solution for May 16 is the word "delve."

According to Merriam Webster, the meaning of delve is to "to dig or labor with or as if with a spade" and "to make a careful or detailed search for information."

Play Dordle for twice the difficulty

If Wordle seems easy to some players, they can try solving Dordle. The game is created by a user called Zaratustra, and follows the same rules as the original game. This version of the game requires players to guess two words simultaneously within six chances.

To begin with, players have to fill their answer in the left grid, while the grid on the right side automatically fills with the same words. Once a table has been solved, it will no longer accept any more words. The rest of the mechanics are identical to Wordle.

Players have to write a word of their choice and then press "ENTER." The tiles under each letter will change their color to either green, yellow, or gray.

Green means the letter is placed at the correct spot in the word.

Yellow means the letter is in the word but has been placed incorrectly.

Gray means the letter does not appear in the word.

Unlike Wordle, players can refresh the website to play the same word again, which might be a turn off for a few players. Dordle also comes with a practice option for players to hone their skills in the game.

