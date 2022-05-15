Wordle #330 answer for Sunday, May 15

Wordle is a viral word quiz, designed by software engineer Josh Wardle. The game went viral on the internet at the beginning of 2022 and was played by millions of people. However, the engineer had initially made it for just one person, his wife Palak Shah. Shah is an avid quiz player and loves to solve games like crosswords.

The first prototype for the game was created in 2013, but it did not get a green signal from Wardle's peers. The game had some significant problems, like a humongous solution list filled with vague, foreign or archaic words. It also allowed players numerous games, one after another. These problems made the game difficult and boring.

The couple decided to modify the game during the COVID-19 quarantine. They removed almost eighty percent of the words from the solution list and added a one-game per day limit.

The new version of the game was a success, and it started getting new players every day. As the player base increased, Wardle decided to release the game to the public in October 2021.

The game received immense love from players after its release. Eventually, news giant The New York Times acquired the game for a low seven-figure amount.

The solution for Wordle #330 rhymes with the word "field"

1) The word begins with the letter Y

2) The word contains the letter L

3) The word contains two vowels

4) The word ends with the letter D

Today's answer is a fairly common word that rhymes with the word "field." The solution for May 15 is the word "yield."

According to Merriam Webster, yielding means "to bear or bring forth as a natural product especially as a result of cultivation," or "to produce or furnish as return."

The New York Times launched WordleBot

The New York Times realized that players were intrigued to find out more about their game scores. Many want to know the perfect words to begin each game and a lot of other information. So, the news house decided to launch a website called the WordleBot.

WordleBot takes the help of an AI to analyze a player's results and gameplay. After analyzing, the website provides insights and strategies for future games. It also provides the best starting word and its success rate percentage.

Players who like to compete in the game can compare their scores in the website. Regular monitoring can help various players to get better. However, one important thing to remember while using the bot is that it only provides analysis of completely solved games. Trying to use it mid-game for hints will not be fruitful in any way.

