Wordle #345 answer for Monday, May 30

Wordle has been updated with a new word. The game has become a viral trend worldwide. Its specialty is that every player gets the same word, creating a sense of community. It also makes sense of competition and challenge among friends, who try to solve the puzzle fastest among their peers.

Many take the help of the internet to solve the game. The article contains hints for today's answer.

The solution for Wordle #345 rhymes with the word "appall."

1) The word begins with the letter A

2) The word contains the letter T

3) The word contains only one vowel

4) The word ends with the letter L

Today's answer is somewhat difficult to guess, which rhymes with "appall." The solution for May 30 is the word "atoll."

According to Merriam Webster, an atoll is "a coral island consisting of a reef surrounding a lagoon."

History of Wordle

Software engineer Josh Wardle created the game. Wardle is a creative person who has previously built projects like Place and Button for Reddit.

Wardle and his wife, Palak Shah, made a prototype for the game in 2013. The couple liked spending their time playing quizzes, so they came up with an idea inspired by another game called Mastermind.

However, the game was not well-received by the couple's acquaintances. They didn't like the prototype for two significant reasons. First, the game had a massive word library, which meant that it was filled with numerous absurd and atypical words. Secondly, it lets players solve multiple grids, making it dull after a few games.

So the couple decided to skim off the word list and add a one game per day limit to solve the issues mentioned above.

Everyone loved the new version of the game, and it started to attract many new players. As its player base increased, Wardle and Shah decided to release it to the public in October 2021.

Just a few weeks after its release, Wordle became a trending rage. It started attracting thousands of daily players, which quickly rose to a million in January.

Its popularity attracted the New York Times. The news website wanted to buy the game and make it a paid feature. Wardle was against the idea and only sold the game on the condition that it would remain unpaid and ad-free.

The game sold for a low seven-digit figure, and it became a part of NYT's website by the end of January 2022.

Mathler is a fun spinoff for mathematics enthusiasts

Mathler was created by Daniel Tait and released in February 2022. The game is similar to Nerdle except for a few variations.

Players are required to create an equation that will result in the provided number. They get a total of 6 chances to solve the problem.

Players need to follow the PEMDAS rules while creating their equations. If a player fails to follow this rule, the game will automatically reject their answer.

The difference between Mathler and Nerdle is that players have to figure out the entire solution, including the answer in Nerdle. In contrast, Mathler provides the answer at the beginning of the game.

