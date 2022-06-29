Wordle #376 answer for Thursday, June 30

With a new day, comes a new Wordle quiz. The game, which began as a personal project, ended up becoming one of the most viral trends of all time, with people looking forward to solving the quiz and sharing their results on social media.

In February, at the peak of its fame, Wordle recorded a daily player count of over 2 million. This number has since decreased and settled at around twenty thousand.

Some users need help while playing the game, often resorting to searching for hints online. This article contains helpful clues for such players.

The solution for Wordle #376 rhymes with "judge"

1) The word begins with the letter H

2) The word contains the letter T

3) The word contains one vowel

4) The word ends with the letter H

Thursday's answer is a fairly uncommon word that rhymes with "judge."

The solution for June 30 is "hutch."

According to Merriam Webster, a hutch is "a chest or compartment for storage" or "a cupboard usually surmounted by open shelves."

What is the story behind the creation of Wordle?

Wordle was launched in 2021 by Brooklyn-based engineer Josh Wardle. Inspired by his wife Palak Shah's penchant for puzzles, Wardle had begun working on the game back in 2013.

The game's original design was considerably different from how it appears today. The prototype had a solution list that contained over ten thousand words, many of which were absurd and outdated.

Additionally, players could play the game countless times a day, which quickly made it boring. Looking at these problems, the couple then decided to drop the game for a while.

During the break, Wardle went on to work at Reddit, where he developed two successful experiments called Button and Place.

The couple was reminded of Wordle once again, when they started spending a majority of their time playing crosswords during the COVID-19 lockdown. They felt that the game deserved a new life, and decided to update it. Shah filtered the list of solutions while Wardle added a one-game per-day limit to the project.

The modified game became a success and started to receive positive reviews from the couple's acquaintances. Slowly, its player base started to increase, which encouraged the game's public release in October 2021.

Shortly after its launch, Wordle went viral on social media. The game attracted millions of players just a few weeks after its release. Looking at its success, The New York Times decided to buy the game, and acquired it in January 2022.

Meet Mathler: A mathematical spinoff of the game!

Mathler is a mathematical version of the popular game. It was created by Daniel Tait and released in February 2022.

Players are required to create an equation in the game, which will result in the provided answer. They get six chances to find and guess the right equation.

Players are required to follow the PEMDAS rules while creating their equations. The rule dictates a certain sequence of solving equations, which goes as follows: Parenthesis, Exponents, Division, Multiplication, Addition and Subtraction.

Mathler looks very similar to Nerdle, but the two games have one major difference. Mathler comes with the answer to the equation, while Nerdle requires players to find the entire equation, including the answer.

